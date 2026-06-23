Saskatchewan RCMP arrest 55-year-old following investigation into shooting of Melville police officers

A 55-year-old man from Melville faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, following an investigation into a shooting that left two Melville RCMP officers in hospital with serious injuries.

Markus Dodge, 55, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharging a weapon with intent, two counts of pointing a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Yorkton.

The RCMP say the officers were responding to a call at a residence on Eighth Avenue in Melville at around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday when they were shot. Investigators say a man threatened and assaulted another individual, who did not report any injuries to police.

The two officers were shot upon arriving at the residence, the RCMP say. EMS transported both officers to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

In an update Monday evening, the RCMP say both officers remain in hospital with “serious and potentially life-altering injuries” but they are in stable condition.

“We appreciate the support that has been expressed for them, and know that many are interested in more details about them and the nature of their injuries,” reads a statement from the RCMP. “We want to be mindful of their privacy during this difficult time.”