Saskatchewan RCMP are prepared to meet growing service needs as data reveals a total of 422,274 service calls in 2025

Daily Herald Staff

The RCMP’s Operational Call Center received 422,274 calls for service—an average of 1,157 calls per day—a 15 per cent increase in calls for service year over year, and a 58 per cent increase over the last decade.

“Investigations are rarely linear. They require frequent and immediate adjustments in strategy and resources,” said Superintendent Devin Pugh, the officer in charge of the province’s RCMP support services. “The Saskatchewan RCMP is multiple detachments, units, and teams that build one police force. This sets us apart. It means we can move resources to where they are needed. It means we are capable of protecting the communities that rely on us.”

According to data from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s OCC, 4,801 of the calls were Priority 1 calls (which means they are the highest priority and require immediate dispatch), marking “a slight increase from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s 10-year average.”

The data revealed that there are approximately 5,600 more victims of reported violent crime than there were 10 years ago. RCMP data also shows that not only are there more victims of violent crime, the severity of forms of violence have worsened.

Furthermore, the data disclosed that assault offences have increased 25 per cent within Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction from 2016 to 2025, with an increase in more severe forms of assault including Assault with a Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm and Aggravated Assault. In the same time frame, Assault with a Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm has increased 69 per cent while Aggravated Assault offences have increased 19 per cent.

Data also exposed 13,445 assaults in 2025–meaning 37 per day.

In 2025, 26 per cent of violent crimes were categorized as Intimate Partner Violence, 51 per cent of the total provincial homicides occurred in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction, assaults against peace officers peaked in 2024 with a total of 587 peace officer victims, violent firearms offences have quadrupled, officers are investigating 5,700 more property crimes per year than they were 10 years ago, and from 2016 to 2025, Motor Vehicle Theft has increased 24 per cent.

Despite these numbers, the Saskatchewan RCMP remain diligent in fulfilling their duty to serve and protect communities.

“The ability to rapidly scale up our policing response in Saskatchewan is a skill that only the RCMP possess,” said Pugh. “It is this unique capability that helps ensure Saskatchewan’s safety.”

According to the Saskatchewan RCMP, RCMP Canine Services in Saskatchewan responded to 1,095 service calls in 2025, and the RCMP Tactical Response Team responded to 114 service calls. The Crisis Negotiation Team, Tactical Medical Team, and RCMP Containment Team each responded to 76 service calls.