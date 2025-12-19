Saskatchewan RCMP and Ministry of Highways preach patience during bad winter road conditions

Daily Herald

Heavy snowfall and cold conditions kept the Saskatchewan RCMP busy in the southern part of the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

Between midnight and 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, the RCMP received 29 reports of weather-related calls for service in their jurisdiction. The calls included everything from collisions, ditched vehicles, and traffic hazards, such as vehicles pulled over on the side of the road due to reduced weather and road conditions.

Between 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17 to 7:00 a.m. Dec. 18, the RCMP Divisional Operational Communication Centre (DOCC) received 82 reports of vehicle collisions of varying nature and 25 different weather/traffic-related reports all across Saskatchewan.

These included reports of tractor-trailer units unable to drive up a hill, icy roads that needed to be sanded and vehicles pulled over on the side of the road to let the weather pass.

The RCMP said the actual number of drivers who experienced weather related collisions or delays is likely higher than reflected in those numbers, since they don’t include instances where the RCMP found someone in need without being called to the scene.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and the Ministry of Highways jointly granted interviews to provide updates and also address the various issues or concerns on road conditions, collision reports and tips road users could use to safely navigate the routes without causing or getting involved in any road mishap as the season progresses.

Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson Keely Grasser said road conditions continue to be impacted by freezing rain, snow, and strong winds throughout Saskatchewan. These conditions are anticipated to continue overnight and into tomorrow, particularly in the southern parts of the province.

“We are working to validate some of the information that are coming in,” Grasser said. “We have a couple on Hwy 1, Hwy 201 area there are three Semis involved, one of the drivers was declared deceased at the scene, there have been injuries. That’s what we have so far.

“What is important now is that when we check the Highway hotline and you see the notifications, abide by them,” Keely added. “They don’t close roads for no reason, it’s generally dangerous to be on them so we ask the motorists to follow the directions given by the Ministry and stay off them.”

With Christmas approaching, the RCMP reminded the public that if travel is not essential, drivers should wait until road conditions along their route improve. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance.

Drivers can access information on road conditions and track which roads have been plowed, salted, and/or sanded within the last two hours at hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues to remind the public to avoid calling 911 or local RCMP detachments for updates on road conditions. Calling 911 must be reserved for emergencies and crimes in progress, and using it in non-emergent situations could prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help.

For more information on how to prepare for winter driving visit the RCMP website.

“We’re asking the public to please check the Highway Hotline … to inform their travels,” Grasser said. “Slow down, use caution and dress warmly. If travel is not essential, wait until road conditions along your route improve before driving. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance.”

The Ministry and the RCMP also said drivers should use moderate speed when road conditions become challenging. They also suggested drivers avoid using cruise control.

Adding to the tips, Ministry of Highways representative Dan Palmer said motorists should check other jurisdictions roads hotlines before travelling especially if you are travelling on the TransCanada Highway.

“We deploy staff before, during and after storms and at flash spots schedules when they need to be,” Palmer said. “We have a fleet of 300 snow ploughs and other equipment and apparatuses to treat the largest per capita highway in Canada.”

Keely and Palmer used the opportunity to appreciate everyone while stating that we should all try to get home safely.