Saskatchewan premier wants to hit ‘reset button’ on Ottawa relationship in wake of federal election

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Premier Scott Moe offered congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, hoping for an opportunity to “hit the reset button” on Saskatchewan-Ottawa relations.

“I want to work alongside this federal government to build a strong and growing Saskatchewan,” said Moe, who also invited Carney to come to Saskatchewan.

“Today’s an offer, not an ultimatum.”

Moe endorsed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre prior to Monday’s federal election but now says he looks forward to meeting with Carney “as soon as possible.” The premier also said he does not feel his past endorsement of Poilievre will affect his ability to work with Carney and the Liberals.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Carney spoke about his travels to Saskatchewan and Alberta during the campaign, vowing that “my government will work for you all.”

“So, as we come here after this consequential, most consequential election, let’s put an end to the division and anger of the past,” said Carney.

Following the election, 13 of Saskatchewan’s 14 ridings remain with the Conservative Party. Long-time MP and former party leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle) is among those headed back to Ottawa, leading a clean sweep of candidates in Regina and Saskatoon.

The Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River seat flipped to the Liberal party, with Buckley Belanger set to represent the northern riding. Moe said he hopes Saskatchewan’s representation within government caucus will contribute to the province’s interests being more front and centre in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck offered congratulations to Belanger, a former NDP MLA. Beck said she hopes he can bring forward issues facing the province and help put an end to some of the division that has characterized Saskatchewan’s relationship with the federal government.

“I’m happy to work with Buckley, happy to work with all of the MPs towards those shared goals,” said Beck, who called for all parties, including the Bloc Québécois, to support new pipeline infrastructure in the country.

As the concrete settled on election results, Poilievre lost his own seat in Ottawa while Carney and the Liberals won the election to secure a fourth consecutive term — albeit with a minority government.

One notable shift this election was the collapse of the NDP, which prompted Moe to say “we’re entering a two party system in Canada, much like we’ve seen south of the border.”

Priority No. 1 for Moe is Chinese canola tariffs, which he has described as the most pressing concern facing Saskatchewan in the midst of a trade war with the U.S. — Canada and Saskatchewan’s largest trade partner.

“That has to be of the highest priority as well for the prime minister,” he said.

But there’s also the matter of Saskatchewan opposing Bill C-69, which is perceived as a barrier to more pipelines and energy infrastructure due to assessment requirements, including Indigenous rights, before a project can be approved. Moe also mentioned Clean Electricity Regulations and the industrial carbon tax — all things that he said “have to go.”

As for what steps Moe is willing to take in regards to the province no longer collecting an industrial carbon tax, he didn’t want to get into “what ifs.”

With Moe staking out key areas in which he wants to see the feds back down or address, the issue of Western alienation persists. The premier says Alberta and Saskatchewan want to be consulted by the feds when policies come into force affecting resources and energy.

“I, by no means, have given up on Canada and Saskatchewan’s role in our nation,” said Moe.

Daniel Westlake, assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, said even after electing a Liberal MP, “Saskatchewan is the most Conservative province in the country.” With votes yet to be counted on Tuesday morning, Elections Canada showed that 64.7 per cent of ballots cast in Saskatchewan broke for the Conservatives.

Between Saskatchewan and Alberta, the issue of Western alienation — and perhaps separatism, to a lesser degree — appears to be growing.

As for how a fourth straight Liberal government will affect the province’s relationship with Ottawa, Westlake said “it’s going to continue to be a challenge.”

alsalloum@postmedia.com