Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s ‘pre-approval’ claim for pipelines isn’t that simple: experts

Despite a recent call from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe for more pipelines in Canada and the U.S., experts say it isn’t that simple.

In a post on X Wednesday — formerly known as Twitter — Moe said “All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved.”

“We encourage all provinces and the federal government to do the same,” continued the post, which tagged both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a separate post earlier this week, Moe called for the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, citing a similar call from Trump made on social media on Monday night.

Brett Dolter, an associate professor in the department of economics at the University of Regina, said Moe’s statement comes at a time when there is some ambiguity concerning the building and approval of pipelines.

“In general, pipelines need to undergo an assessment to ensure they are built to high standards, and to evaluate whether any environmental or social impacts are justified by the benefits of the project,” said Dolter on Wednesday evening.

The Act, which came into force in 2019, gives federal regulators new environmental and social impacts to consider when assessing oil and gas projects.

“In my view, it would be dangerous to say every possible pipeline project that can be proposed is approved. Governments and regulators must ensure that projects create net public benefit and don’t create undue harm,” said Dolter.

Martin Olszynski, chair in energy, resources and sustainability for the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law, said Moe’s pre-approval really only matters for pipeline projects solely within Saskatchewan’s borders.

“Fundamentally, these are approved by the Canada Energy [Regulator (CER)],” said Olszynski in an email Thursday.

As for a province saying yea or nay to a project, Olszynski noted the British Columbia government’s opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline wasn’t enough to stop the project from going ahead.

“While provincial approval for those segments that are located within a province is generally sought, it is not required,” he noted.

“If an interprovincial or international pipeline were to be proposed, I am sure that the CER would take note of SK’s enthusiastic support, but it’s really no different than has been the case for the past 10 years,” said Olszynski.

Speaking on Thursday, shadow minister for jobs and economy Aleana Young said the Saskatchewan NDP is in favour of pipelines being built in Canada while also limiting reliance on the U.S. market.

As for Moe’s comments, she said “industry voices, public sector voices, Indigenous voices,” need to be at the table when such approvals are made whether premier Moe likes it or not.”

