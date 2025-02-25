Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe leads business delegation to Washington

Alec Salloum

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is heading back to the American capital, this time with a delegation of business leaders amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Moe was already in Washington earlier this month for a Council of the Federation trade mission as well as a solo trip to Mexico that was separate from other premiers and territorial leaders.

This week’s U.S. trade mission is set to take place from Monday to Thursday.

“I am returning to Washington to continue our efforts in de-escalating the threat of potential tariffs from our largest trading partner, the U.S.,” said Moe in a press release on Monday. “The relationship between our jurisdictions has mutual benefit, and we are working with key stakeholders, industry leaders and government representatives on both sides of the border to build and protect our economies.”

Among those expected to join Moe are representatives from Cameco, Evraz, Arizona Lithium, Cenovus, Whitecap Resources, Enbridge, North American Helium and the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. The government says its delegation will meet with “U.S. decision makers and business leaders” to emphasize the importance of economic output from Saskatchewan, with a specific focus on agriculture and energy.

At the same time as that group heads to Washington, so too is Minister of Agriculture Daryl Harrison, who will take part in the 2025 Winter Policy Conference put on by the National Association of State Department of Agriculture (NASDA).

As the Saskatchewan legislature is set to resume for a short session, beginning March 19 with the provincial budget, tariffs and the overarching economic uncertainty presented by U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to underpin much of the session.

Trump has threatened 25-per-cent tariffs across the board — with a 10-per-cent carveout for energy — on Canadian goods. That round of tariffs was put on pause until March 4 following an agreement between Canada and the United States. In additional, Trump threatened a 25-per-cent levy on Canadian steel and aluminum, set for March 12.

Moe recently said it will be nearly impossible to decouple from the American economy, noting that “we have to face the reality that this gentleman is the president for the United States and we have to deal with him.”

