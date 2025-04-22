Saskatchewan Polytechnic points to tariffs, dropping enrolment as it lays off 27 employees

Alec Salloum

The faculty association representing workers at Saskatchewan Polytechnic says it’s “deeply concerned about the recent layoffs” at the post-secondary institution.

“These layoffs are not just numbers; they represent a loss to the institution and to the province’s future,” said Michelle Downton, president of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Faculty Association (SPFA), in an emailed statement Monday.

Sask Polytech confirmed the school is laying off 27 employees as it faces headwinds from U.S. tariffs and reduced enrolment of international students. The faculty association says 13 of the employees being let go are its members.

The institution regularly conducts operational reviews with an eye toward “market demand, operating efficiencies and budget accountability,” it explained in a written statement.

Downton said there are conversations going on right now “to explore alternative employment opportunities within the institution for those impacted by this decision.”

“These individuals are highly skilled professionals who have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to student success, workforce development, research, and innovation,” Downton added.

The statement from Sask Polytech notes that, “out of respect for employees,” the school will not say which departments, positions, campuses, etc., are affected by the layoffs.

“Sask Polytech is facing a decrease in international student enrolment and reduction in revenues, which directly impacts programming and budgets. In addition to this reduction, Sask Polytech is also bracing for economic uncertainty created by tariffs,” said the statement.

The layoffs represent a one-per-cent reduction in the school’s workforce, affecting 13 faculty members, 10 professional services positions and four out-of-scope employees, said the school. The layoffs affect full-time and part-time workers.

In early April, Sask Polytech released a new strategic vision for 2026-2030 titled “Leading the Rise,” which outlines a plan to “ensure students receive the education and hands-on learning opportunities they require for success in their future jobs, in their communities and in life.”

A news release at the time said 90 per cent of its graduates find work and choose to stay in the province.

The school offers certificate, diploma and degree programs as well as apprenticeship training at campuses in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

The layoffs come as the school is also preparing for construction of a new campus in Saskatoon, with a $200-million commitment from the province for the project.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed or threatened tariffs on Canada and other countries for a variety of items, thrusting the world into a volatile trade war with no end in sight.

Canada has imposed counter-tariffs, but many sectors have expressed worry over how the trade dispute will impact local businesses and industries.

