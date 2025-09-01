Saskatchewan Polytechnic launches  reintegration project for women veterans in Ukraine 

Saskatchewan Polytechnic recently announced that it is launching a $2 million international initiative aimed at supporting the reintegration of women veterans in Ukraine.

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, this five-year project will help female veterans transition to civilian life through targeted employment programs, entrepreneurship training and psychosocial support.

The Women Veteran Reintegration in Ukraine Project (WVRUP) was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, during the 34th anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The project will be delivered in partnership with the Women’s Information Consultative Center, Ukraine’s Ministry of Veteran Affairs and Ukraine’s State Economic Service.

“We are honoured to support the Government of Ukraine in empowering the lives of their women veterans during this pivotal time,” Dr. Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Sask Polytech said in a release.

“This project reflects our commitment to global citizenship and the power of education to transform lives.”

Over the past ten years the number of women serving in Ukraine’s Armed Forces has grown fifteenfold, now exceeding 70,000. Many face significant challenges returning to civilian life, including reduced income, limited job opportunities and barriers to entrepreneurship.

WVRUP will focus on regions with high concentrations of veterans including Kyiv, Dnipro and Vinnitsya, and aims to improve the socio-economic well-being of women veterans and their families.

By 2028, the project is expected to reach 30,000 women veterans, benefit 6,000 family members, involve more than 60 master trainers and introduce six new or improved training programs in high-demand sectors.

Sask Polytech will lead the development of instructor training, along with the creation of educational resources, trainer handbooks and assessment tools focused on skills and entrepreneurship development. Ukrainian trainers from the Ministry of Veteran Affairs and State Economic Service will be equipped to deliver these services and advocate for gender-sensitive reforms. Sask Polytech will assist with policy creation to help promote dialogue and advocacy for female military veterans.

“Sask Polytech has worked in Ukraine since 2016 and this project builds on a foundation of meaningful partnerships and mutual learning,” Angela Wojcichowsky, director of International Projects at Sask Polytech said. “We believe in the resilience of Ukraine’s women veterans and their potential to lead in rebuilding their communities.”

The release stated that with more than 30 years of experience in international education, Sask Polytech is a leader in skills training aligned with local, regional and global labour market needs.

With extensive experience in designing, delivering and managing international development projects, our involvement in national system reform initiatives in Ukraine, Jordan, and Vietnam—as well as local-level reforms in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Colombia, Yemen, Slovakia, and the Kyrgyz Republic—demonstrates both the quality of services and the effectiveness of project outcomes, particularly in technical and vocational education and training.