Saskatchewan Polytechnic business students transform learning into real-world success

One of the great benefits of a polytechnic education is applied learning—a method where students take what they learn in the classroom, shop or lab and apply it in a real-world setting. Instructors at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship embrace the concept and are expanding opportunities for students to connect their program learning with partner organizations, business and industry before they graduate.

Academic chair Kirsten Downey has been tracking applied learning initiatives in the school and is pleased to see such variety across a wide range of courses. “All of our students should have the chance to take the concepts they learn from their instructors and apply them to see actual results,” she says.

Ashley Hatley, who teaches marketing, guided her class on a market research project initiated by the City of Moose Jaw. “Students presented their findings to City of Moose Jaw representatives in early December,” reports Hatley. “The project gave students an in-depth look at economic development opportunities and then allowed them to practice presenting what they learned in front of an actual client.”

Human resources instructor Genelle Payant connected her class with Thunder Creek Rehabilitation Association. Without dedicated human resources expertise, Thunder Creek’s job descriptions were out of date. Students created new job descriptions and used them to write job postings. Executive director Chad Topp was pleased with the work, saying, “The ideas and drafts we received helped us to make attractive and enticing postings. We had been using job descriptions as postings, and this project helped us understand how the two are different and what makes for a great job posting.”

Payant notes she has done similar exercises in the past but this was the first time working with a real organization. “Knowing they were working with an actual client made it exciting for the students as they knew they had to deliver,” she explains.

Instructor Megan Moulding’s business insurance students had an opportunity to work with Saskatchewan Insurance Professionals. Students took turns staging a social media takeover, where they created videos about an insurance-related topic or about themselves and why they chose insurance, then posted them to the organization’s social pages. “The students really enjoyed the assignment and used a lot of creativity,” shares Moulding.

The results were impressive, with one takeover post generating more than 1,000 impressions and the daily average for all student posts close to 550. “For a small organization, that’s real reach,” says Moulding.

Practicing what you have learned by doing it before entering the workforce is key to making connections, notes Downey. Some opportunities are part of instructors’ curriculum and others are add-on opportunities that require students to apply.

Two students specializing in Sport Management were selected to travel to the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, where they assisted with the Sask Polytech and Canadian Football League’s Player Association (CFLPA) partnership activation. Robyn Dutertre and Joshua Grant helped with a kickoff party where they had the chance to connect with CFL alumni and other attendees. Instructor Chelsea Jones says it was a great opportunity to work with a sports organization of that calibre. Dutertre agrees, “Our trip to work with the CFLPA deepened our understanding of the sports industry and provided practical insights that will benefit our future.”

