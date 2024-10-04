Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seize items with estimated value of nearly $370,000

Staff members at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized contraband and unauthorized items on Sept. 30.

The items seized included methamphetamine, cannabis concentrate, tobacco, cell phones and charging cables, and SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $369,350.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.