Saskatchewan Party MLA apologizes for calling federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ‘a terrorist’

A Saskatchewan Party MLA is apologizing after calling federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh “a terrorist” from the floor of the provincial legislature.

MLA for Humboldt-Watrous Racquel Hilbert addressed her comments in an emailed statement issued Wednesday.

“I recently made an inaccurate and inappropriate statement about the federal NDP leader. I apologize for and withdraw that statement,” reads the email.

Hilbert told to ‘be careful’

Hilbert was elected in the 2024 Saskatchewan general election, having previously worked as a teacher. She is also the founder of a drilling company.

Following question period on March 25, Hilbert rose and spoke on the 2025-26 provincial budget. In her comments, she touched upon efforts made by the government to open trade offices around the world and find new markets for Saskatchewan products.

“We’ve built trade relations and worked to open new markets from Dubai to India, Brazil to Japan, Mexico to Italy,” said Hilbert, adding that the NDP Opposition and the federal NDP made those efforts “more difficult.”

“We did not hear the Opposition denounce their federal leader as being a terrorist in India and denounce the collateral trade damage to Western Canada,” said Hilbert.

Speaker Toddy Goudy did tell the MLA to “be careful” with her comments, but that came after she accused the NDP of “virtue-signalling.”

Asked Wednesday why calling Singh a terrorist was allowed to stand, Goudy’s office said it would not be able to comment due to scheduling constraints.

Singh responds

Speaking Wednesday in Richmond, B.C., Singh said Hilbert’s comment was “clearly a lie” and asked: “What’s happened in this MLA’s life for them to say that about me?”

The federal leader said he was worried about the underlying bias that motivated Hilbert to make that comment and how it impacts young people in Saskatchewan.

“What does it say to them when an elected official of their province is lying about somebody else calling them a negative term like that?” Singh asked.

‘Racism has no place in our province’

In an emailed statement, Saskatchewan NDP MLA Tajinder Grewal said the government must represent all people and quoted the provincial motto: From Many Peoples Strength.

“The comments made by this Sask. Party MLA are deeply hurtful and hateful to the Sikh community — a community which contributes so much to our province,” said Grewal. “Racism has no place in our province and certainly no place in the provincial government.”

Following question period on Wednesday, Grewal was joined by fellow MLAs Noor Burki and Bhajan Brar while speaking about the impact Hilbert’s comments had on him.

At times fighting back tears, Grewal said he “couldn’t believe it” after being made aware of her words.

“This is, to me, hate speech. It is not acceptable,” said Grewal. “It’s really hurting me.”

As for how Goudy reacted to the comment, Grewal said there have been a number of occasions in the past where Goudy intervened in debate during question period and MLA statements.

“I feel it that he has called many, many things, but he didn’t call this,” said Grewal.

Grewal said he’ll be speaking with members of the Sikh community about an appropriate response.

