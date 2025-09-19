Saskatchewan Party and NDP react to labour force numbers

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

According to the latest labour force numbers from Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan’s full-time employment hit a record-high with 534,300 new jobs filled by August 2025.

In August alone, 16,500 new jobs catapulted Saskatchewan to the first rank of leadership in the nation with the 2.6 per cent increase in employment. In addition, the Government of Saskatchewan (GOS) is supporting businesses and workers through making amendments to employment standards. The goal is to continue maintaining equality, safety and a prosperous future for the prairie province.

“Once again, with record job numbers and low unemployment, we have proven why we are the best place to live, work and raise a family in Canada,” said Jim Reiter, the Saskatchewan Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Career Training. “Our government is committed to ensuring that this growth continues and we have the labour force to support our strong economy.”

With increased employment, boosts to various other industries naturally occur through experiencing the positive economic force and factors related to job creation. Reiter said the increase in employment is a positive indicator of the effectiveness of the GOS’s economic strategies, which create a ripple effect into other industry and retail sectors.

He said this greatly contributes to sustaining and building a healthy society and culture due to the momentum of various industry sectors providing career opportunities — as well as advancing educational opportunities to enhance existing knowledge in areas of expertise.

In response, the Saskatchewan NDP said the province is taking the economy in the wrong direction. NDP Shadow Minister for Energy and Resources Sally Housser said the job numbers create a misleading picture of Saskatchewan’s economy.

“The Sask. Party will try to brag bout a decreasing unemployment rate. It’s only decreasing because the labour force is shrinking due to 4,400 people leaving the province or giving up on finding a job,” Housser said in a press release. “After 18 years in power, the Sask. Party is out of touch, out of ideas, and running our economy into the ground. They simply aren’t focused on the future.”

The term employment is in reference to the number of people in the province who are 15 years and older and working either part-time or full-time in occupations. Employment is an indicator of the success of job creation as well as the overall labour market performance.

The job numbers also had an impact on the housing industry. In June, Saskatchewan ranked second amongst the provinces for year-over-year growth in the value of building permits. The province also ranked first for year-to-date growth in the value of building permits and urban housing starts.

In August, the addition of 16,500 new jobs created included an increase of employment for women by 4.4 per cent with 12,300 positions being filled in various occupations. For men, there was an increase of 1.2 per cent in employment opportunities, which translates to an increase of 3,900 full-time positions.

Simultaneously, the province also experienced the lowest unemployment rate amongst Canadian provinces at 4.7 per cent. The data demonstrates that the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan is well below the national average of 7.1 per cent.

Overall employment in the Prince Albert and Northern parts of Saskatchewan decreased by -0.2 per cent. The top three areas experiencing increases in employment were in central Saskatchewan and the southern part of the province. Swift Current-Moose Jaw demographic experienced the highest increase in employment at 8.4 per cent. The Saskatoon-Biggar region experienced 3.6 per cent increase in employment and Regina-Moose Mountain has a 2.8 per cent increase in employment in the region.

In the province’s two largest cities, the increase in employment opportunities over the last 12 months were highest in Regina and Saskatoon. Compared to August 2024, the City of Regina’s employment demands required 7,300 positions to be filled, which is an increase of 5.0 per cent. The City of Saskatoon experienced a 0.9 per cent increase in employment creating 1,900 positions.

The province of Saskatchewan continues to see strong growth in all areas, businesses and industry sectors. For instance, major year-over-year gains were reported for health care, construction and tourism related industries.

The top 5 areas of employment in Saskatchewan experiencing the most employment creation from August 2024 to August 2025 involved the following sectors. The Utilities sector experienced a 47.4 per cent increase in employment. Accommodation and Food Services experienced a 12.9 per cent increase while the Construction industry created 11.4 per cent more jobs. The Public Services sector increased hiring workers to fill positions by 7.2 per cent while the Forestry, Mining, Oil and Gas employment rose 3.5 per cent.

As a result,beginning on January 1, 2026, the GOC is enforcing amendments to the employment standards provision of The Saskatchewan Employment Act. The amendments will come into full force to provide support for businesses and workers.

“Having effective employment legislation in place is critical for Saskatchewan’s strong economy and secure future,” said Reiter. “This legislation strikes the right balance for both workers and employers.”

The amendments to the employment standards coming into force include a variety of areas. For instance, employers will be allowed to use a calendar day as opposed to 24 consecutive hours for the purposes of work schedules and overtime provisions. The amendments will also prohibit employers from withholding tips from their employees and limiting when employers can request sick notes.

Other provisions will include discriminatory actions by an employer being strictly prohibited through providing the director of employment standards with the authority to order reinstatement of the employee. Additionally, the director of employment standards will have the authority to order the employer to provide compensation for lost wages in cases where there was a discriminatory action by the employer. There will also be the authority to extend various leave provisions for employees, amongst other provisions.

The increasing momentum for economic growth and job creation is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan’s Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy. The GOC plan is considered a roadmap that is required to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan’s strong and growing economy. In addition, Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan’s Investment Attraction Strategy plan will increase investment in the province in order to further advance Saskatchewan’s Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

The Saskatchewan prosperity momentum continues.