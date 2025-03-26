Saskatchewan NDP MLA Aleana Young did not violate conflict of interest act: report

Jennifer Ackerman

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

NDP MLA Aleana Young didn’t violate Saskatchewan’s conflict of interest act despite social media posts about her business that “come close to the line,” states a recent ruling.

“I look forward to moving past this investigation and continuing to advocate on behalf of my constituents in Regina South Albert and on behalf of Saskatchewan’s incredible small business owners,” said Young in an emailed statement issued by the NDP on March 25.

Young represents the Regina South Albert constituency.

In September 2024, Saskatchewan Party MLA for Rosetown-Elrose Jim Reiter alleged that Young had violated Section 5 of The Members’ Conflict of Interest Act by, among other things, using her MLA social media accounts to promote her business — a Regina cheese shop called Takeaway Gourmet.

Conflict of Interest Commissioner Maurice Herauf found that Reiter, who is now finance minister, had “reasonable and probable grounds” to believe she was in contravention of the act and began an inquiry.

When the investigation was made public in November 2024, Young said she never used her social media with the intention of being promotional, but acknowledged she does post.

In a report dated March 17, 2025, Herauf said Young’s social media posts and stories “come close to the line,” but he accepted her evidence that she did not intend to influence anyone.

“I accept … that she was trying to share her life with her constituents on social media,” read the ruling, which also notes this was the first case regarding social media use that had come to his office for consideration.

Herauf went on to say that, to his knowledge, there are no guidelines for MLAs on social media use.

“This is an area in which guidance from the Legislative Assembly Services for Members of all parties would be useful,” he wrote, adding that in light of this opinion, “both Ms. Young and other Members will need to exercise significant caution in their use of social media” or risk being found in breach of Section 5.

That particular section of the act states: “A member shall not use his or her office to seek to influence a decision made by another person to further the member’s private interest, his or her family’s private interest or the private interest of an associate.”

In December 2024, Herauf ruled that Sask. Party MLA for The Battlefords Jeremy Cockrill violated the act due to his connection to a family-owned window company which had received government contracts. Cockrill was also the subject of an investigation into his investment in two helium companies, but was found not to have violated the act in that case.

Before that, former MLA for Regina Northwest Gary Grewal was found in breach of the act due to his ownership or affiliation with hotels that entered into contracts with the Ministry of Social Services.