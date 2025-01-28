Saskatchewan NDP calls on Moe to recall legislature if Trump tariffs come into force

“This is going to threaten the livelihoods of entire industries, generational farms. This would be devastating.”

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan’s Opposition says an emergency legislature session may be necessary if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his looming threat to impose 25-per-cent tariffs against Canada on Feb. 1.

Speaking Monday at the legislative building, NDP Leader Carla Beck stressed that if the “extraordinary threat” of tariffs comes into force, then the Saskatchewan legislature should be recalled for an emergency session to address the challenge.

Beck sent a letter directly to Premier Scott Moe on Monday outlining the proposal. The Government of Saskatchewan did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline.

Trump has threatened Canada and Mexico with 25-per-cent tariffs on all goods imported into the U.S. His rationale ranges from concerns over border security to a perceived trade deficit between the nations.

“We’re thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada because they’re allowing vast numbers of people — Canada’s a very bad abuser also — vast numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in,” Trump said on Jan. 20.

Moe has pushed for a “de-escalation” between the countries as Canada’s federal government presents a “nothing off the table” approach to trade talks.

In terms of responding to the proposed tariffs, Moe has not gone as far as some premiers who’ve threatened to take American liquor off store shelves or discouraged citizens from spending tourist dollars in the U.S. Instead, the Saskatchewan premier has said he favours limited and specifically targeted tariffs against the U.S., with an aim to remove the tax measures as soon as possible if they come into force.

Two-days notice would be required to recall MLAs to the legislature. Based on Trump’s stated target of Feb. 1 to impose tariffs, that means next Monday (Feb. 3) would be the date tentatively set by the NDP.

However, it’s ultimately up to the Speaker to decide when MLAs return to session.

At this point, Beck said there are no concrete answers for the broad yet consistent threat of tariffs that loom over Saskatchewan. She suggested an eye toward aid packages for particularly affected industries but, without specifics regarding the tariffs, Beck said she was not able to discuss details about possible aid.

“This is going to threaten the livelihoods of entire industries, generational farms. This would be devastating,” said Beck. “People in this province expect us to be ready.”

Beck also took a shot at the last time an emergency session was called — for a debate in 2023 on the Parents’ Bill of Rights (Bill 137).

“This meets the true measure of an emergency session,” she said of the tariff threat, noting that it could mean billions in lost revenue for Saskatchewan.

Last week, Beck proposed that the Government of Saskatchewan advertise directly to Americans as a means to explain the economic impact of tariffs on both sides of the border.