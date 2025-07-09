Saskatchewan jewellery company named official Team Canada Olympic partner

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

When Canada’s athletes compete in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the 2028 Summer Games, they’ll wear jewellery made by a company with deep roots in Saskatchewan.

Hillberg & Berk, founded in 2007 in Regina, has signed a four-year agreement with the Canadian Olympic Committee that makes them the official jewellery partner for Canada’s Olympic athletes.

The agreement will see Hillberg & Berk design and provide Olympic rings given to athletes who are part of Canada’s teams at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy along with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“Anyone who participates in the field of play for both Olympics in 2026 and 2028 will get a Hillberg & Berk official Olympic ring,” said Rachel Mielke, the company’s founder and chief executive.

Hillberg & Berk — which opened its first physical store in Regina in 2011 — has previously designed and provided rings for Olympic athletes, but Mielke said the 2026 and 2028 Olympic Games will mark the first time the company has worked with the COC as an official partner. She added the rings will have a standard design which will represent both the country and the Games.

“It’s an emblem of Team Canada and the Olympic rings together in a logo, and it’s a sterling silver ring,” she said.

Mielke said the agreement with the COC came about in part because Canadian athletes have gravitated to the company’s products on their own. That includes members of Canada’s national women’s hockey team, who wore their products at major international competitions.

“It’s something that just sort of started happening organically,” she said. “We started seeing it, and then we started to develop more relationships with different athletes.”

Hillberg & Berk is also set to release a Team Canada collection, which will be available to the public for purchase. The full collection will be available in December, but the company recently launched Team Canada Sparkle Heart earrings, with $15 from every pair sold going to support Team Canada. The company will sell the collection online and at its 15 stores across Canada.

Mielke said the overall collection will feature a range of different items.

“We’ll be releasing earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces, charms — a whole collection that will be representative of this partnership,” she said.

Mielke said the company aims to produce jewellery that can be worn regularly, while at the same time touching on the special occasion.

“The pieces are going to subtly hint back to being Team Canada-inspired (and) be pieces that are very much everyday wearable,” she said.

Mielke said the partnership with COC is one of the largest they have ever been part of, and added they are happy to support Canada’s athletes on the international stage.

“We all just feel really proud of this partnership, and excited about the collection that’s coming out,” she said.