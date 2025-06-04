Saskatchewan Honours the historical First Nations Treaties with Treaties Recognition Week

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Government of Saskatchewan designated May 18-24 as Treaties Recognition Week. In the prairie province, the historical landmark Treaties are formal legal agreements that were made between the Crown and First Nations people 150 years ago. The sesquicentennial significance of the legal agreements remain in effect today with renewed strength.

As a result, the recognition week is dedicated to providing education that creates awareness about the history, the challenges and the purpose of the Treaty agreements. It is also a way to solidify the importance of the historical Treaty territories. In addition, it serves as a reminder about what the mutual expectations and responsibilities are for all residents in Saskatchewan.

“Treaties form the foundation for lasting partnerships in our province,” said Eric Schmalz, Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs. “By acknowledging that we are all treaty people, we strengthen our commitment to understanding, respect and collaboration between First Nations and non-First Nation communities across Saskatchewan.”

Beyond Treaties Recognition Week, the Government of Saskatchewan is continuing to promote the process of education by providing and receiving an exchange of systematic instruction. The information will transform into public educational material. A key emphasis is on the importance of communication between Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents in the province.

The historical Treaty rights of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people is an important component in the public educational material. In addition, the Government of Saskatchewan has taken many proactive and positive steps towards an integrated Saskatchewan pride that celebrates unique endeavours and contributions by Indigenous people.

Creating awareness about the Treaty legal agreements extends to the complex and historical relationship between Indigenous people and the immigrants who founded the formation of the existing Canadian system. It is part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Call to Action (TRC) strategy.

The advancement towards TRC progressed on Sept. 29, 2020, with the federal government’s introduction to Bill C-5. The federal bill received Royal Assent for the official National Day for the Truth and Reconciliation statutory holiday. The date honours the surviving Indigenous families and communities of the residential school system’s cultural genocide that formed the foundation of Canada’s history.

“By establishing a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” said Steven Guilbeault, Federal Minister of Canadian Heritage, in his September 29, 2020, public statement, “we will have a day every year to reflect and honour the survivors of residential schools, ensuring they are never forgotten.”

In 2019 and 2020, the Government of Canada designated an additional $7 million for six robust and significant TRC national projects. The projects aimed to provide educational resources to the public about the TRC and why it is important. Through an education strategy, an increase in communication to bridge positive collaborations and understanding of serious Indigenous issues dominates. This dominating factor raises awareness about the importance of honouring the Treaty agreements.

“We recognize that there is still much work to do as a country to make progress on our shared path of reconciliation,” said Minister Guilbeault on September 29, 2020.

With other parts of the federal funding allocated to raising awareness about the TRC, the TRC collected and created historical records on the residential school’s system. The Government of Canada was involved in the process and provided in excess of five million records to the TRC. The records and documents are now stored at the University of Manitoba.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action is a result of a combined effort that came to fruition. An executive summary is available for the multi-volume extensive final report. Contained in the 6-volumes are 94 calls to action, which are recommendations for further reconciliation efforts between all Canadians and Indigenous people nation-wide. To create awareness and understanding for the prosperity of all Canadians, all Canadians are encouraged to read the executive summary.

In Saskatchewan, the Treaty map includes six treaty territories. Treaty 2 territory was established in 1871 and exists in the east-south corner of Saskatchewan, part of Manitoba and into the United States of America. Treaty 4 territory exists in southern Saskatchewan. The province contains some of Treaty 5’s demographic, which is approximately in the central zone of Saskatchewan with a majority of the territory entering Manitoba. Treaty 6 territory covers a large portion of Saskatchewan’s central demographic and extends into Alberta.

The most extensive territory is Treaty 8. Treaty 8 is one of the first northern treaty territories to exist. It covers a demographic area composed of 841,490 square kilometers. The demographic includes the northwest corner of Saskatchewan and involves Alberta’s northern part of the province. It further extends its region to the northeast quarter of British Colombia and Northwest Territories southern area of Hay River and Great Slave Lake.

At the turn of the 19th century and into the early 20th century, Treaty 10 territory established. A large portion of the territory is in the northern demographic of Saskatchewan and Alberta. It extends across 220,000 square kilometers.

The Government of Saskatchewan has proudly acknowledged the 150th commemoration of Treaty 4 territory. They have also publicly recognized the enduring importance and significance of all Treaty territories in Saskatchewan and beyond. Next year in 2026, Treaty 6 territory will achieve the same 150 year commemoration milestone.

The Saskatchewan Treaty anniversaries offer an opportunity for all Saskatchewan residents to learn more about the significance of the foundational agreements. By doing so, a collective understanding to nurture positive progress and relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people results. The continued education and communication shape the responsibilities of all residents in the province today.

“Reconciliation is about exploring the past and choosing to build a better future. Sharing stories of understanding helps one another to build trust,” stated the Office of the Treaty Commissioner in a public statement on their website.