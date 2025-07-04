Saskatchewan government joins Alberta government in challenging federal Impact Assessment Act

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

Saskatchewan is intervening in support of Alberta’s legal action to challenge the federal Impact Assessment Act (IAA), also known as Bill C-69.

Previously, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) presented a legal opinion that the IAA is in violation of Constitutional rights.

“Saskatchewan supports Prime Minister Carney’s goal of Canada becoming an energy superpower, and we will continue to work with the federal government in adopting our Strong Saskatchewan, Strong Canada plan,” said Tim McLeod, Justice Minister and Attorney General for Saskatchewan. “However, the current Impact Assessment Act is a major roadblock in achieving that goal. We remain committed to standing up for resource development across Canada, particularly in resource-rich western provinces like Saskatchewan and Alberta.”

The federal IAA authorizes federal regulators to control and determine which major infrastructure projects are allowed to proceed. This includes projects that harvest various resources and build important infrastructure, such as highways. It also includes important decisions about environmental and social issues.

The Saskatchewan government recently released the Strong Saskatchewan, Strong Canada Plan, which is a formal request for a reform of the federal IAA. The plan seeks to correct the federal infringements on provincial jurisdictions, including First Nations Treaty rights. It includes 10 key policy changes the province is requesting from the federal government with the intent to encourage the Government of Canada to reignite a more positive relationship with Saskatchewan, which benefits the province’s multi-cultural residents.

First Nations Treaty rights owed to Indigenous people is required by the federal government. One example is Sturgeon Lake First Nation (SLFN) located just north of Prince Albert. In April of this year, the First Nations people at Sturgeon Lake received their Treaty Land entitlements to mineral rights from the Saskatchewan government. This included an additional 317 acres under the Sturgeon Lake Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement. The transfer is set to complete once the surface area attains reserve status.

The SLFN welcomed the progress of the TLE process. Chief Christine Longjohn spoke with approval on behalf of the Sturgeon Lake First Nation people about the positive step forward in honouring the Treaty relationship with the Crown.

“These are not new rights — they are obligations that have been owed to our Nation for generations,” said Longjohn. “Our ancestors entered into Treaty with the understanding that these lands and resources would support our Nation’s future. This transfer helps move us closer to that vision.”

Previously, the Saskatchewan government approved the transfer of approximately 5,171 acres of Crown minerals to Sturgeon Lake First Nations.

“The transfer of mineral rights to the Sturgeon Lake First Nation demonstrates Saskatchewan’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its Treaty obligations and fostering economic reconciliation in our resource-rich province,” said Eric Schmalz, the Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for First Nations Métis and Northern Affairs. “We are committed to supporting long-term opportunities for growth and prosperity in First Nation communities across the province.”

The land transfer is an ongoing movement by the province of Saskatchewan in support of the TLE agreements and distribution of the First Nation reserve lands as promised. This contributes to the continued success of Indigenous communities through expansion, economic development, traditional land use while it nurtures long-term growth and prosperity for First Nations people.

“The implementation of our Treaty rights must lead to meaningful results that support sovereignty, self-determination and economic independence,” Chief Longjohn said. “We will continue to assert our rights and pursue opportunities that align with our Nation’s values and vision for future generations.”

Opponents of the IAA say it grants the federal government unprecedented power to control infrastructure projects. In 2024, the Alberta government made successful arguments against the Act’s infringement on Constitutional rights. Presently, a new review is ongoing due to the IAA’s potential to stop major intra-provincial highways, energy, oil and gas projects in provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan that are beneficial to all residents.

The introduction of the IAA legislation in 2018 immediately created concerns, which the Alberta government addressed due to the Act becoming economically harmful. The Indian Resource Council (IRC) joined forces with Alberta to address the negative economic impact and social conditions that would result.

“As we argued, First Nations have a right to improve our economic and social conditions through the creation of economic activities,” said Stephen Buffalo in 2022, President of the IRC. “Whether that comes from oil and gas production or other projects is our decision, not the federal government’s. They do not get veto power over us.”

In March of 2023, Alberta received support at the Supreme Court of Canada’s (SCC) appeal due to the constitutional intervention by groups joining their legal effort. Saskatchewan was one of seven provinces along with ten non-governmental organizations. Alberta’s argument involves the federal environmental IAA extension beyond their jurisdiction under Section 92A of the Constitution Act, 1867. A legally binding document, it provides all provinces with exclusive jurisdiction over the development of their natural resources.

In October 2023, the SCC released a legal opinion in favour of the province of Alberta. SCC concluded that all the provisions in the IAA were unconstitutional except for 10. There are 168 sections in the IAA. Indigenous supporters also celebrated the legal opinions.

“The [Alberta Court of Appeal] opinion is a victory for Indigenous rights,” said Chief Roy Fox in 2022, President and CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada and Chief of the Kainai Nation. “The Courts are recognizing federal overreach and interference which is incompatible with the autonomy of Indigenous peoples. We have a right to make arrangements with industry and determine what is in our own best interests.”

In 2023, the Saskatchewan government countered the federal government’s attempts to disrupt and interfere with provincial jurisdiction matters by introducing The Saskatchewan First Act. The Act reinstates the province’s autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over the natural resources in the province.

“The Saskatchewan First Act ensures that our province can continue to benefit from a strong and growing economy that allows us to invest in the important government services that matter most to you,” said Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe on November 1, 2022. “It is time to draw the line and assert our constitutional rights.”

The Saskatchewan First Act is an amendment to the provincial Constitution under the Constitution of Canada in a few key areas. For instance, one area involves the facilities for the generation and production of electrical energy.

In 2024, amendments were made to the IAA by the federal government. The amendments continue to create issues for the province of Saskatchewan according to the provincial government who states that they fail to adequately protect Saskatchewan from federal government overreach into provincial jurisdictions.

“Canadians clearly want the federal government to leverage our natural resources to create jobs and strengthen our provincial and national economies,” said McLeod, Saskatchewan Minister of Justice. “Prime Minister Carney has an incredible opportunity to unite Canadians and build the strongest economy in the G7 by amending the Impact Assessment Act to respect provincial jurisdiction.”

The Saskatchewan First Act includes the creation of an Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal, which is viewed as further reason to eliminate the justification for the IAA. The date for the hearing at the Alberta Court of Appeal is not set at the time of this report.