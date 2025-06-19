Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence holds Inaugural First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum with Deloitte Canada

Sheila Bautz

Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (the Centre) hosted a powerful weekend leadership summit from May 27-29.

Sheldon Wuttunee, CEO and President of the Centre, said the Saskatchewan First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum and Leadership Summit involved a partnership with Deloitte Canada.

Described by the Centre as “a groundbreaking three-day event designed to explore the transformative potential of First Nations’ leadership in North America’s energy transition”, the two leadership giants are working towards a united force for a powerful business relationship.

“We are excited to host this inaugural Forum, which represents a significant step forward in recognizing and harnessing the leadership of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors,” Wuttunee said prior to the event.

In 2009, the Centre was officially founded with 74 First Nations in the province of Saskatchewan who own the Centre in its entirety. It is composed of a 12-member elected Board of Directors. Each elected leader represents the 10 provincial Tribal Councils, Independent Nations, and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Andrew Swart, Managing Partner, Energy, Resources & Industrials at Deloitte Canada, emphasized its importance and significance.

“This event will bring together multiple perspectives, offering opportunities to drive meaningful change in the energy and natural resources sectors,” Swart said in the lead-up.

Photo from www.skfncentre.ca

President and CEO Sheldon Wuttunee

Swart said Deloitte has tens of thousands of dedicated professionals in their world-wide membership. Their members are entrepreneurs and advisors with expertise in various areas of business and industry, including in the fields of consulting, financial management, and other related business services.

Each member of Deloitte Canada focuses on providing business services in specific geographic areas. As such, they are subject to the laws, policies, and professional regulations within the specific demographic they work in, such as the province of Saskatchewan. Every member of Deloitte Canada must also have their business structured in accordance with business criteria that meet important regulations, customary practices, and other legal protocols to provide services.

Recently, the federal and provincial governments established a loan guarantee program to provide First Nations’ access to capital for business. This aided in establishing a generational opportunity for First Nations people to solidify their leadership roles in business and various industries. The goal is to positively impact the progressive enrichment of future economics and prosperity in Canada for all residents.

First Nations’ are leading the way with economic stability, locally, nationally, and internationally through sound business practices and genuine consideration for, and conservation of, the environment. As stewards of the land, First Nations people ensure that a balance between enterprise and conservation of the natural world is maintained in proper balance with equal parts of give and take. Progressive industries welcome this holistic approach for the environment in the province of Saskatchewan.

The word Saskatchewan translates to “swift current” or “fast-flowing’ and is a reference to the Saskatchewan River that served as a traditional transportation water highway for travel, trade, hunting expeditions, and tribal gatherings. First Nations people continue to be instrumental stewards of the prairie province’s natural resources that are abundant in this demographic.

The Center’s collective commitment is to advance First Nations interests, including to actively participate in addressing the economic aspects of future endeavors of the energy and natural resource sectors in Saskatchewan. Part of the Center’s role will include providing education, capacity building, and networking to solidify strategic partnerships with professionals in the area of business and resources.

There is an approximate $30 Billion annual revenue impact involved through First Nations, Metis, and Inuit communities. This is also realized and considered to be critical for the development and growth of Canada’s energy and resource development industries.

First Nations, Metis and Inuit leadership report that they acknowledge their importance in having a positive impact on Canada’s economic future. In addition, the First Nations continued commitment to land stewardship is highly valued, including through their leadership roles that ensure the prosperity of future generations.

“First Nations communities’ leadership and insights are essential for a sustainable and equitable energy transition. Engaging First Nations in major projects promotes equity, fosters nation-building, and creates a future where all communities thrive,” said Swart.

The theme of the three-day event was Tradition to Transition: Empowering our Energy Future. The event provided important opportunities for economic partnerships through First Nations’ consent for major resource project approvals due to the powerful gathering of leaders in the areas of business, international stakeholders, and governments.

“By bringing together diverse participants, we aim to create a collaborative environment where innovative solutions and partnerships can flourish,” said Wuttunee.

Four key areas were addressed at the forum that bridge an important network between First Nation Leaders and collaboration with Deloitte Canada. The first is the integration of First Nations Inherent and Treaty rights as they pertain to the development of future resource developments to enter the project stage. Cultural and Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship were another area of focus due to their importance. Leadership in Energy and Natural Resource Supply chains with Workforce Development was anther a major component for the event. Last, but not least, the importance of Equity and Ownership in Major Projects was discussed.

In addition, May 27 included a Youth Summit with two youth leaders from each of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan to attend and participate in discussions. There are youth educational and career activities planned for First Nations youth in STEM, which represents Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The last two days of the Forum included cultural celebrations, presentations, networking opportunities, and keynote speakers. Expert panels composed of vital First Nations, industry and government leaders will also be held to discuss the extent of the range of economic opportunities and careers between the two giant organizations. This included discussions on the changing global markets and developing future major projects in Saskatchewan.

Through the collaboration between the Center and Deloitte Canada that involves energy, resources, and the industrial sectors, Deloitte Canada continues their commitment to reconciliation efforts that align with First Nations efforts, the organization said in a statement. Deloitte Canada has announced that their goal is to continue to support strengthening the economic climate and viability for all residents to ensure a stronger, sustainable Saskatchewan.

The forum took place at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.