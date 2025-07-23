Saskatchewan farrier Jesse Lamotte hammers out career in scarce trade

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Farriers have been around since ancient times, with evidence of horse domestication dating back to the 400s AD.

A farrier ,in simplier terms,is a specialist in equine hoof care, but the role is multifaceted, combining the skills of a hoof trimmer, blacksmith, and veterinarian.

In Saskatchewan, particularly in the southwestern region where pasture and farmland are abundant, farriers are scarce.

However, one talented individual, Jesse Lamotte, who resides just west of Admiral, stands out as a member of this distinctive group of skilled tradespeople.

Jesse began learning the trade at a young age and further refined his skills through an apprenticeship at 18. At the start, this learning process was driven more by necessity than anything else.

“While riding in pastures or feedlots, I needed to have some horses shod, but farriers were hard to come by,” Lamotte explained. “It was costly to hire someone every time, so I decided to take matters into my own hands.”

Early in the process Jesse discovered he had a passion for the work.

“I would say the thing I’ve enjoyed the most is getting to work on some really good horses and getting to know so many different people,” he stated.

As a farrier, Jesse has encountered a variety of temperaments while working with hooved animals.

“Since I started, I’ve been kicked, thrown to the ground, bitten, and stepped on,” he said with a smile.

“I think one of the most challenging things about the job is dealing with people and their horses, juggling all their needs and such,” he added. “Scheduling and trying to make a route for the day can be tricky.”

With around seven years of experience as a farrier, Jesse has built a client base of approximately 125 animals per month, including horses, pigs, and goats. His talent and growing client list have also led to opportunities to work with high-end animals, such as rodeo horses, cutting horses, and reining and jumping horses.

As summer reaches its peak, Lamotte is entering his busiest time of the year, which is a welcome challenge for someone who loves his job. He notes that “farriers seem to be few and far between, although a few more are emerging in the area. However, the Prairies are still short of them.”