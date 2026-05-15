Saskatchewan defence sector set for growth with new federal investment: Belanger

Amber Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON – The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announced on April 24 a $8.2 million federal investment through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) for three projects in the Yorkton area.

Representing the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), Belanger also highlighted the government’s recent suspension of the federal fuel excise tax as part of a broader strategy to improve national affordability and economic stability.

Buckley Belanger told the crowd that the statement “is part of our recently announced Defence Industrial Strategy, which will lead to $5 billion in investments across Canada over the next 10 years and create 125,000 jobs.”

Belanger went on to describe how the investments will help grow local businesses.

“Increasing our defence capabilities isn’t just about ensuring our national sovereignty, which is important to everyone; it has to mean good jobs, growth, and opportunity right here at home,” Belanger said. “It has to mean Saskatchewan workers, Saskatchewan businesses, and Saskatchewan communities helping to lead the way. There is room to do more.”

Yorkton’s PWM Hydraulics and Parkland Welding & Machine are expanding. With a $5 million repayable investment from PrairiesCan, the companies will add CNC machining, robotics, and a new lab. A press release issued by the government states these upgrades will boost their manufacturing and testing capacity, allowing them to supply critical defense products to Canada and NATO partners.

PWM’s owner, Karen Fransishyn, who has been operating the business for more than 40 years, says, “Today’s announcement is an important milestone — this support helps us invest in advanced capability, expand our production platform, grow high-value employment, and deepen collaboration with leading international partners. Our goal is to build world-class products in Canada and increase our country’s role in global critical defense supply chains.”

PrairiesCan has also committed $3 million in non-repayable funding to the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) to develop a state-of-the-art military engineering and testing centre. Located in Humboldt, this facility will provide critical infrastructure for heavy-vehicle assessments, environmental stress testing, and drone technology. According to a government press release, by leveraging integrated data analytics, the initiative aims to ensure regional manufacturers can satisfy complex global and domestic regulatory requirements.

With a $277,000 non-repayable contribution from PrairiesCan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s DICE facility will undertake the development of autonomous multi-agent AI systems for drone command and control. The government’s press release says this initiative is strategically designed to enhance Canada’s domestic defense sector by establishing sovereign counter-UAS technologies, reducing reliance on foreign systems, and strengthening national security infrastructure.

According to National Defence, Canada reached the NATO defense spending target of two per cent of GDP in the 2025–26 fiscal year. With a $10 billion contribution to the GDP, Canada’s defense sector is a major economic driver that sustains over 81,000 positions.

The Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) is a $379.2 million federal program spanning three years and managed by Canada’s seven Regional Development Agencies. By aligning with the Defence Industrial Strategy, it supports the modernization of Canada’s military infrastructure and global partnerships. Eligible entities in the Prairie region may currently apply for funding through PrairiesCan.

Belanger also addressed the affordability crisis, stating, “We also know people need support right now,” as he reiterated Prime Minister Carney’s announcement regarding the suspension of the federal tax on fuel. He noted, “For the folks that live here, driving isn’t optional,” adding that “today is about the big picture and the day-to-day struggle.”

While the announcement focused on long-term industrial growth, Belanger also addressed the immediate economic pressures facing residents. When asked how the federal government will support local municipalities with issues like housing shortages — which may be exacerbated by industrial growth — Belanger said he strives to represent his province well. He noted they are “seeing collaboration with SUMA, for example, and private construction [companies] that are coming forward to take advantage of opportunities for federal support.”

Mayor Kienle reacted to the announcement, saying he was “thankful for the announcement by the federal government to support Yorkton business, and it’s very interesting to see something in the defence space happening here in our city.”

When asked about the pressure a potential economic boom could place on housing, Mayor Kienle said, “Certainly, housing is always an issue — we need more. We are currently in talks with multiple developers about housing, and I am going to tie this back to the wastewater treatment plant again; we’re at a breaking point where further growth requires that infrastructure piece. The need for housing is there, and it’s a good opportunity for developers to take a look at what options are available.”

Belanger concluded, “The world is changing, and it’s changing fast. In a moment like this, Canada has to stand on its own two feet. All of rural Saskatchewan is how we see Canada moving forward. I invite you to participate in every single opportunity to showcase what Saskatchewan can do.”