Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians highlights need for more doctors on Family Doctor Day

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

As Saskatchewan marked Family Doctor Day on May 19, health professionals and residents alike took the opportunity to reflect on the critical role of family physicians, and the growing pressure they face.

“Family Doctor Day is not just about saying thank you. It’s about raising awareness of the physician shortage and advocating for change,” said Dr. Dracie McGonigle, President of the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians (SCFP), in an interview with the Daily Herald. “We’re really in need of more family physicians in both urban and rural areas, and we want to make the profession more attractive to new graduates.”

The SCFP represents over 1,600 family doctors working in a wide range of care settings through the province. McGonigle said the year’s focus isn’t just about appreciation, its also about calling for better working conditions for doctors, from recruitment and training to the way care is delivered to the patients.

One of the biggest shifts being hailed is a transition to a team-based care, where family doctors collaborate with nurses, specialists and other providers to better service patients. “We want to use our expertise efficiently and allow physicians to work at the top of their scope,” said McGonigle. “That means being part of a system where care is shared, which ultimately helps treat more patients in a more efficient manner.”

To support this, Saskatchewan has adopted a transitional payment model and created an innovation fund to encourage team-based practises. The SCFP is hopeful these changes will lead to more sustainable care, especially in communities that currently lack sufficient family doctor access.

In lieu of the long weekend with Victoria day, several communities held early Family Doctor Day events on Friday, including walks christened “Walk with your Doc” organized in partnership with the Saskatchewan Medical Association.

“People came out, walked with their doctors, or just stopped by to say thank you,” McGonigle said. “But beyond that, we want to advocate to their MLAs through them, also push for meaningful changes in how primary care is delivered.”