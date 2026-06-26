Saskatchewan can’t take its wealth for granted

Gage Haubrich

Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation

Most Saskatchewanians understand this simple rule: When times are good, save for the future. The provincial government needs to do the same with the province’s resource wealth.

And while Saskatchewanians might use a TFSA or an RRSP to save money for the future, for governments that savings account is a resource-revenues heritage fund.

Here’s how a heritage fund works. When revenues for oil and potash and other non-renewable resources spike, the provincial government invests a portion of the windfall in a heritage fund for future generations.

Saving those revenues in a heritage fund is just like saving for retirement. Resource revenues won’t last forever. You can’t work forever either. You must save money today to make sure your future is secure.

The Saskatchewan government knows this because that’s exactly what it was told to do.

Former University of Saskatchewan president Peter MacKinnon wrote a report for the government that recommended the Saskatchewan government create a heritage fund.

“A permanent savings account in the form of a [heritage fund] could turn our one-time revenue from these resources into a lasting source of wealth for Saskatchewan people,” MacKinnon said.

The government received that report in 2013. It never started the fund.

If the government had followed that recommendation and started a heritage fund based on MacKinnon’s plan, it would be worth about $4 billion today, putting aside debt repayment.

That fund would generate about $199 million interest income every year. That’s assuming a conservative five per cent annual investment return.

That’s the cost of ignoring the advice it received more than a decade ago.

Instead, the government spent every windfall, borrowed through every downturn and increased the provincial debt by 364 per cent since 2013.

Governments that saved are reaping the rewards.

Norway and Alaska both have successful heritage funds. Norway’s fund is worth more than $3.2 trillion. Money generated from it now covers about 20 per cent of Norway’s budget every year. Each eligible Alaskan received $1,000 in a dividend from its fund last year.

Next door, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith plans to grow Alberta’s heritage fund to at least $250 billion by 2050. The fund is currently worth about $31.9 billion.

“We owe it to future generations of Albertans,” said Smith. “The new heritage fund will lessen our dependence on natural resource revenues, diversify our economy and create both wealth and prosperity for generations to come.”

Premier Scott Moe owes the same to future generations of Saskatchewanians. And he says the right things.

“We do have natural resource wealth … Let’s develop them, first of all, and, then, let’s take that royalty wealth and invest it,” said Premier Scott Moe in reference to a heritage fund, during an interview with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

But before that can happen, the government needs to pay off the debt. The government is increasing the provincial debt to $26.8 billion by the end of this year.

If the government had stopped piling up debt in 2013 when it was told to start a heritage and used deposits that would otherwise go into the fund to repay debt, the provincial debt would be at only $1.8 billion today.

But heritage funds also need key protections to be successful. Politicians can’t be allowed to pilfer the principal of the fund. Don’t touch the nest egg. They must only be allowed to spend the interest income.

It’s the perfect time to set the stage for a heritage fund. For each dollar oil prices increase, the government collects roughly $16 million in extra revenue. With oil reaching $95 per barrel, that could mean about $560 million extra flowing into government coffers this year.

Moe should use that windfall to reduce government borrowing, then set up a heritage fund to start making regular deposits once the debt is fully paid off.

Saskatchewanians understand the importance of saving for the future. It’s time Premier Moe applied that same principle to Saskatchewan’s resource wealth.

Gage Haubrich is the Prairie Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation