Sask. woman Brittany Barry pleads guilty in fatal head-on crash

Bre McAdam

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Guilty pleas have been entered by a Saskatchewan woman who caused a fatal head-on crash near Dundurn in October.

In Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday, Brittany Dawn Barry pleaded guilty to four of her 16 charges: two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

She had also been facing two counts each of impaired driving causing death and bodily harm, driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit causing death and bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle confirmed her 12 remaining charges will be stayed at the conclusion of sentencing, which is scheduled for March 14.

Pfefferle entered the pleas on behalf of his client, who was not in court. He said he anticipates that the defence and Crown prosecutor Andrew Clements will have a joint submission on sentence. No agreed facts were presented on Thursday.

Barry, 33, was charged on Oct. 19, 2024 after driving her truck on the wrong side of Highway 11 and colliding with a southbound SUV around 9:45 p.m. She was released from custody after a bail hearing on Oct. 24.

Laura Hannah, 53, and her daughter, 20-year-old Jamie Hannah, died in the crash. According to police, they were from Lake Isle, Alberta.

In a news release, RCMP said Barry’s two children were injured in the crash. They are the victims on the bodily harm charges.

According to court documents, Barry lived in the RM of Corman Park, south of Saskatoon, at the time of the crash.

