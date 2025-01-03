Sask. woman accused of killing husband released on $20,000 surety

Bre McAdam

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatchewan woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with her husband’s death has been granted bail on 15 conditions.

Lauren Besse, 35, was released Dec. 20 on a $20,000 surety — a financial promise from a third party that ensures an accused person will fulfil certain legal obligations, like appearing in court.

Besse is accused of killing her husband, 42-year-old Danny Magowan, on Aug. 23, 2024. RCMP said Magowan’s body was found in a home in the RM of Corman Park around 7 a.m., and that Besse was arrested that day.

Several family members of both the victim and the accused attended Besse’s bail hearing on Dec. 10 at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench. Justice Richard Elson reserved his decision.

The evidence presented at the hearing, and Elson’s reasons for releasing Besse, cannot be reported due to a standard publication ban to protect an accused person’s right to a fair trial.

People charged with serious offences like murder must apply for judicial interim release at King’s Bench. The severity of the charge shifts the burden of proof from the Crown to the accused, who must establish why they should be released.

The Criminal Code of Canada lists three grounds that must be considered when deciding bail. The primary ground looks at whether an accused will attend court; the secondary ground considers public safety, and the tertiary ground is to protect the public’s confidence in the administration of justice.

Besse’s release conditions require her to live with her parents under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. She cannot change her residence without the prior approval of her bail supervisor, and cannot contact a list of people identified by the Crown.

She is prohibited from possessing any weapons, and cannot consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs or be in bars or liquor stores. Besse also must surrender her passport and participate in any mental health assessments, counselling or treatment recommended by a physician, psychiatrist or psychologist.

Her next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 4.

Last May, a King’s Bench judge released a Saskatoon woman charged with first-degree murder. Chantel Lee McLaren, 32, is accused in the death of 25-year-old Lee Perkins, whose body was found in a Pacific Heights home in on Feb. 3, 2024.