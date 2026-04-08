Sask students to be taught CPR starting this fall

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Come next school year, Saskatchewan students will be taught CPR in schools thanks to a partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

The initiative will begin in the 2026-27 school year when Saskatchewan school divisions will have the opportunity to provide lifesaving skills to students through a CPR education initiative.

The Ministry of Education has partnered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation to launch a province-wide program that will provide school divisions with resources to introduce CardiacCrash in Saskatchewan classrooms.

“Providing the opportunity to offer CPR education in our schools is an important step to protect lives and strengthen safety in our communities,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said last week. “By equipping students with the knowledge and confidence to respond in an emergency, we are helping them be ready when every second matters. We are grateful for our partnership with Heart and Stroke and pleased to offer this opportunity to school divisions across the province.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is planning to provide teacher training and learning materials for its CardiacCrash program at no cost to school divisions that choose to participate. The resources are designed to help students learn CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use. CardiacCrash increases readiness and reduces hesitation to act during cardiac emergencies—an important factor in improving survival rates and protecting lives according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education to bring CardiacCrash to classrooms across the province,” Heart and Stroke Foundation Director of Saskatchewan Health Policy and Systems Carolyn Cyr said. “This is an important step toward building a new generation of lifesavers by equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to act in a cardiac arrest emergency. We look forward to continuing to work with government to make CPR and AED education more accessible and standardized across Saskatchewan schools, so every student is empowered to step up when every second counts.”

One Saskatchewan school division­—Good Spirit School Division—already offers the CardiacCrash program.

“The CardiacCrash program plays a vital role in addressing Saskatchewan’s high rate of cardiac arrest fatalities, particularly in out of hospital settings where survival rates remain low,” Good Spirit School Division CEO and Director of Education Quintin Robertson said. “By integrating this program in Good Spirit School Division, we strengthen our commitment to responsibility by equipping students with the confidence and skills to act in emergencies by empowering a generation of potential lifesavers.”