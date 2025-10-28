Sask Rivers trustees begin school tours for new year

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education began their School Tours with a swing through communities outside Prince Albert on Oct. 6.

During the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 20, Trustee Arne Lindberg provided a verbal update on the tour. The Board spent time visiting five schools across the division as part of an ongoing commitment to staying connected with students, staff, and school communities.

“The school tours always help the board and myself just to stay in touch with what’s happening in our students in our schools, which is our core business,” director of education Neil Finch said.

The board visited Meath Park, Christopher Lake, Spruce Home, Red Wing and Wild Rose schools. According to a release by the division, the school tours provided an opportunity to see learning in action, celebrate innovative practices and engage directly with school teams about their accomplishments and challenges.

At Wild Rose the trustees were able to wave goodbye to the school bus at the end of the day that is a ritual at the school each day.

According to the release these visits help ensure that Board decisions continue to reflect the needs of students and staff across the division.

Enrolment in Saskatchewan Rivers slightly below projections for Sept. 30

Numbers for enrolment in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division are close to their initial estimates and a positive number for their Sept. 30 enrolment report.

The report was part of director of education Neil Finch’s director’s report at the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education’s regular

“You never want to be down for projection, but it’s really tight to what we thought we were where we would be,” Finch said.

The enrolment for the entire division is 8,679 including pre-K, Kindergarten to Grade 12 and home schooled students. That number is 59 below the division’s projection numbers. Finch said that is a trend across the province.

“Across the province, it sounds like approximately 2,000 students down across the entire province and so we’re very similar to what’s going on across this province,” Finch said.

A school-by-school breakdown is not available to the public from the division.

The enrolment on Sept. 30 reported to the Ministry of Education helps determine the funding each division receives.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca