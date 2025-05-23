Sask Rivers three-year PMR plan include boiler replacements and work on PACI

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division knows what the future holds for some maintenance projects in the division.

At their regular meeting on Monday, May 12 the board of education approved their three-year Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plan and budget. The plan covers the years 2026 to 2029. The board also passed some amendments to the current year’s plan.

Director of education Neil Finch said that Superintendent of Facilities Mike Hurd and his staff continue to do excellent work maintaining buildings in the division

“They’ve got some exciting projects that happened as a result of PMR,” Finch said.

Finch added that the work occurring in both urban and rural schools was a positive.

Projects approved for 2026-2027 include administration area renovations, staff room renovations, and plans to create flexible learning space at Red Wing. A boiler replacement project at Kinistino School was also approved, as was a restoration project at Prince Albert Collegiate (PACI) that includes taking down the north parapet walls to rebuild and reinforce them and a roof replacement project at John Diefenbaker School.

Looking ahead, projects approved for 2027-2028 include replacing the sprinkler system at Big River High School, roof replacement that will take place in conjunction with the parapet work at PACI, gym roof replacement at John Diefenbaker, boiler replacement at Wild Rose and gym roof replacement on two gyms at Carlton.

The 2029-2029 list includes replacement of windows at Riverside and replacement of boilers at Big River High School.

The deadline for submitting Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plans is May 31.

The projected preventative maintenance budget in 2026-2027 is $2,272,461, in 2027-2028 the budget is $1,559,004 and in 2028-20249 the projected budget is $1,006,667. Each year new projects spring up to keep schools in workable condition.

