Sask Rivers receives more Teacher Innovation funding

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division was successful in the most recent intake of the Teacher Innovation Fund.

This intake saw Red Wing School approved for $15,000 for a student engagement room and Birch Hills School was approved for $11,000 for a math engagement room project. The fund was introduced in 2024.

Director of education Neil Finch noted that the school division has been quite successful with their applications. Finch said that’s due to the work of teachers and their forward-thinking applications.

“It’s great to see that our teachers are putting forward applications because without their work in putting forward those applications, we wouldn’t be approved for these,” Finch said. “It’s just a great fund that the province introduced and continues to pull through.”

Finch said that he did not have the details of what the project entailed.

“It’s likely similar to the Student Engagement Centres that we have that have been funded by the province at our current schools Queen Mary, Arthur Pechey, and John Diefenbaker, so probably similar to what those programs are,” Finch said.

The update was part of his director’s update during the board of education’s regular meeting on June 15.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca