Sask Rivers progress review shows grad rates improving, but attendance still a challenge

How the school division is progressing on their Strategic Plan was the focus for Saskatchewan Rivers School Division trustees at their most recent meeting.

Director of education Neil Finch gave an update on the Strategic Plan Progress Review at the boards regular meeting on April 20.

The update was initially part of the SCC Engagement event in February, but Finch wanted to further discuss it formally around the board table in an open meeting.

Finch said that the Strategic Plan Progress Review was a chance to share both celebrations and challenges that exist in the division.

“Part of the progress review is to make sure that we are transparent,” Finch said. “We want to be transparent about our celebrations. We want to be transparent about the areas that we’ve been improving in, and then also the ones that we feel are challenges that remain that maybe we haven’t made a lot of progress on.”

The five priorities remain the same: Learning and Innovation, Mental Health and Well-Being, Inclusion and Cultural Responsiveness, Citizenship and Relationships, and Governance and Leadership. The report highlights the progress and challenges in each of these areas.

The division, like many others in Saskatchewan is having challenges in attendance but Finch is hopeful to see it improve. The division has been making concerted efforts through social media to help emphasize the importance of attendance and schools are taking on that challenge as well.

“I would say we’re making improvements on it,” he said. “I don’t know that the data is changing yet, so we still need to keep working at it.”

In looking at data, the division expects overall graduation rates to keep improving every year up to 2030. The focus is on decreasing the gap between FNMI and non-FNMI graduation rates.

Graduation rates for all students increased to 83 per cent while FNMI graduation rates increased to 73 per cent, which is above the provincial average. Credit attainment also improved over last year for FNMI students.

Challenges that still exist include overall credit attainment, which is below the provincial average. An early literacy gap also still exists, especially for students needing intensive supports. Attendance and engagement for students also remains a challenge.

Finch said the division’s strategic plan is aligned with the provincial education plan, which help focus in on their priorities.

“We can really lose focus by having too many arrows in the air, and in education there’s a lot of them, so we try to have just our strategic plan as what we come back to,” Finch explained.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca