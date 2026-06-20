Sask Rivers Community Engagement Report shows steady improvement

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division saw improvements in community engagement in 2025-2026, according to a recent report.

Superintendent Garette Tebay presented the Community Engagement Annual Report at the division’s school board meeting on Monday. The report focused on the work being to promote learning and development with the school division’s partners.

Director of Education Neil Finch said the year was a positive for Saskatchewan Rivers on the communications side. Finch pointed to the work with School Community Councils (SCCs) and Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change (SRSC).

“We’ve had student voices for a number of years, but it has really turned into what the students truly are looking for and looking to work on,” Finch said.

In the report one highlight for the SRSC was the development of student resources to aid in post secondary transitions. The resources are written by students for students.

SCC’s were invited to gather at multiple points this school year. The first gathering was held in October 2025 to provide an Orientation for SCC’s. Four additional presentation evenings were held in partnership with the Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource Centre in January, February, March and April 2026. The report highlighted community partnerships such as KidsFirst and the Prince Albert Early Years Resource Centre and others.

“Even when you look at our school-based childcare facilities and school-based before and after school programs, lots of our schools have entered into partnerships in both of those worlds,” Finch said.

Examples of this includes school-based childcare in Ecole Arthur Pechey, Carlton Comprehensive High School, John Diefenbaker, King George and others. Before and after school programs are in schools such as East Central, Princess Margaret, Ecole Vickers and others.

Finch said that there is always room for improvement, but partnerships are beneficial.

“Working with partners is always a benefit to the school division, but it’s also there’s a time commitment there and you have to be very committed … to ensure that it stays healthy,” Finch said.

KidsFirst has Sask Rivers as an accountable partner and the division assists with HR, financial and leadership support to enhance targeted supports for families with children under the age of three.

Sask Rivers is also an accountable partner for the Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource Centre and a staffing partner. The division also assists with HR, financial and leadership support to enhance targeted supports for vulnerable families to support them in their transition to Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten.

Finally, the report gave an overview of the Division communications for the 2025-26 school year. According to the report the division Facebook page has grown to have 3,073 followers, and the Instagram account is now up to 472 followers.

“On social media our followers have increased, and we’re able to tell some great stories about what’s going on in student learning and we’ve increased there,” Finch said.

“We have a LinkedIn account. There’s lots of things that have happened on the social media side that didn’t exist even 5 to 10 years ago.”

This month, the division announced staffing changes on Facebook with new principal and vice principal appointments. The division said these have great uptake on social media.

“There’s lots of excitement around that, and it gets some of the most followers during that time or most likes,” Finch said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca