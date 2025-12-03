Sask Rivers celebrates successful Student Art Show

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division hosted its annual Student Art Show on Nov. 5 at the Education Centre.

Artwork from students throughout the division is now on display at the Education Centre for the school year.

This event provides a special opportunity to celebrate the artistic achievements of students in Saskatchewan Rivers.

“Our building with the student artwork, it just enhances and having a connection to students at a division office,” director of education Neil Finch said.

Finch said hosting the families and students whose art will be on display for the year is always special.

“But seeing the participants and their families come and support the art that’s up in the building, it’s pretty amazing when you’ve got over 200 people walking through your division office,” Finch said.

There were four students who received awards of excellence for their artwork.

According to a release by the division the Board was pleased to see 207 attendees at the event and expressed gratitude to all the students whose artwork is featured, brightening the halls and meeting spaces of the Education Centre.