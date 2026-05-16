Sask Rivers board learns about Treaties following final Pipe Ceremony

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education took part in their final Pipe Ceremony for this school year on Monday.

The spring pipe ceremony was held on May 11 at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI).

Knowledge Keeper Mike Relland led the ceremony.

Director of education Neil Finch said they do one pipe ceremony for each season.

“We do four seasons,” he explained. “That was our spring pipe ceremony and then we start in September with our summer pipe ceremony.”

In a press release, the division said the number of students participating in pipe ceremonies are inspiring and that the inclusivity of the circle reflects the work being done at Sask Rivers.

Following the pipe ceremony, the board then hosted their regular meeting of the Elder’s Council.

After the Elder’s Council, trustees took part in Treaty Education Professional Development led by the Indigenous Perspectives Team.

“As part of our strategic plan learning that the board does we spent an hour yesterday in inclusion,” Finch explained. “Cultural responsiveness was the target for this year and so we spent an hour looking at the celebration of 150 years of treaty.”

Finch said that the session was a good learning opportunity for everyone.

The Saskatchewan Rivers Students for Change (SRSC) also had a chance to learn about Indigenous ways.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday Tye Vaughn, the rural student representative, presented the SRSC report highlighting a successful final meeting of the year.

Students gathered at Little Red River Park for a day of land-based learning, cultural activities and team-building.

Participants engaged in Indigenous-led experiences such as smudging and guided visualization, along with interactive games and competitions that encouraged connection and engagement.

“That was excellent. It was held out at Little Red last week and lots of learning was done by that group of student leaders,” Finch said.

The day concluded with a celebratory wrap-up, recognizing student contributions and strengthening relationships, reflecting a positive and memorable end to the SRSC year.

Finch said that it was nice that they could use the Indigenous Perspectives Team in that way.

“Without a doubt and just fantastic reviews on the learning day that they had,” Finch said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca