Sask Rivers board has successful year in Board Advocacy Plan

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division Board of Education is satisfied with the results after revamping their Board Advocacy Plan and Board Development Plan.

Board Chair Cher Bloom updated the board of the progress of both plans at their recent meeting. Bloom substituted for Trustee Alan Nunn, who normally presents on the topic.

The advocacy plan focus is on vulnerable students and support for learning, facilities renewal, School Community Council relations and communications, Ministry and elected officials’ relations and the Strategic Plan and Provincial Education Plan.

“They’re very focused on what they’re advocating for,” education Director Neil Finch said. “That’s been really narrowed down. (There are) still some challenges that have been outlined, but for the most part, lots of successes with their plan and following through with their plan.”

The Board successfully completed most of the actions and strategies outlined in its Advocacy Plan for 2025-2026. Notable successes include direct engagement with two MLAs and the Minister of Education to advocate for funding for vulnerable students, supports for learning, and major capital projects; participation in partnership meetings with municipal and education sector partners; and maintaining strong alignment between advocacy work and the Strategic Plan.

According to a division press release, they’ve received positive feedback on engagement efforts like SCC/SRSC gatherings, and continued commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.

The Board has also enhanced communication and visibility through growth in social media and the addition of a LinkedIn presence, while expanding the Elders Council, supporting SCC and student voice, and ensuring consistent sharing of key messages with the community.

This year the Board focused their development work on Mental Health and Well Being, as well as Inclusion and Cultural Responsiveness.

“It does lead us into the board development plan because they actually have made a four-year board development plan for the term as well with the trustees. That also is quite focused in on our strategic plan,” Finch said.

The development plan covers the next four years. Each year the board will have a new focus area.

In a previous interview Finch explained that the Strategic Plan has five areas. The board will focus on three areas twice and two other areas once. In total over their four-year term the board will have eight different focus areas.

The Board Development Plan will focus on Learning and Innovation in 2024-2025 and 2027-2028. It will also focus on student, staff, and board member Mental Health and Wellbeing in the 2025-2026 school year. There are focuses set aside for learning for each year of the Strategic Plan to 2030.

The focuses next year are citizenship and relationships and their second year of governance and leadership.

In 2025-26 board members took part in several learning opportunities including Mental health and Well Being and Cultural responsiveness and inclusion sessions and SSBA events.

The Board said in a press release it would continue to explore diverse approaches to advocacy, with the goal of sustaining current funding level.