Sask Rivers board completes school tours for school year

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education has completed their school tours for this school year.

On Monday, they visited West Central, King George Community School, Vincent Massey, Carlton Comprehensive High School and East Central School.

Director of education Neil Finch said that this round of school tours was excellent.

“The tours are always a fun event for the board to get out and just learn what’s happening in our schools and really enjoy the day,” Finch said. “It’s an action-packed day. We did five schools yesterday, so you’re in quick and see what you can and then you’re off to the next school after that.”

Finch said that it was a full day for trustees with the tour leaving the Education Centre at 8 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m. They began the day at West Central before going to King George, Vincent Massey, Carlton and East Central.

Finch explained that each school stop acts as a learning experience for trustees.

“It’s neat because we leave it up to schools as to how they want to design the tour, so you really get a variety pack,” he said. “We got that again yesterday. Some are student-led, some are led by administrators, and you get to see lots of different things and have conversations with multiple people, whether that be staff or students when you’re on the tours.”

Because of the way the tour broke down they had lunch prepared by students at Carlton.

“You also get snacks out there at other schools as well, and people treat you really well while you’re there,” Finch said.

This was the end of this cycle of school tours for the school year. The board gets to every school once in a four-year term.

Finch said trustees really appreciate the work that goes into the school tours.

“The board learned so much when we go to be on site with the school and really appreciate them having us,” Finch said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca