Sask Rivers board celebrates students’ achievements in Skills, Science and Sport

For the second consecutive month, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education was able to celebrate student achievement.

During their regular meeting on Monday the board celebrated achievements at the Provincial Skills Competition, Science Fair and Hoopla.

Earlier this month, a group of Saskatchewan Rivers students competed at the Provincial Skills Competition in Regina.

Director of Education Neil Finch noted that students from Carlton Comprehensive High School have historically had a strong showing at the competition.

“They’ve done well and we’ve got participants from some other schools too that do the National Skills Canada. The neat thing about both Science Fair and National Skills Canada is how varied the skills are of the students that are participating,” Finch said.

Finch noted that in both Science Fair and Skills competition students show their skills through a variety of subjects.

Several students earned top honours, including Cameron Dueck (Carlton), who received gold in precision machining, Jorja Hanson Lemaigre (Carlton), who earned gold in electrical installations, and Emma Sayazie (Carlton), who took gold in beading. While only gold medallists are eligible to advance to Nationals, several other students also brought home medals.

Students in Grades 5 to 8 were involved in the Regional Science Fair at the Prince Albert Science Centre on April 3. The division will be sending two students to the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Edmonton, Alberta, from May 23 to May 30.

Ella Fendelet, a Grade 8 student from Christopher Lake, and Jade Bremner, a Grade 7 student from Red Wing.

Finch noted that students at rural schools are particularly engaged in the Science Fair.

“They’re very engaged,” he said.

The Board also congratulated the Carlton Boys Basketball team on earning a silver medal at Hoopla in Moose Jaw.

“(The) Carlton Boys placing second at Hoopla in the classification that they’re in is historical,” Finch said.

In a release, the division said that this achievement reflects the team’s hard work,

dedication, and sportsmanship, and is a source of pride for the entire school community

Sask Rivers trustees have productive SSBA Spring Assembly

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education attended the SSBA Spring Assembly on April 16 and 17 in Saskatoon.

This year’s theme Connections, provided Board members with valuable professional development and the opportunity to learn alongside their colleagues from across the province.

Director of education Neil Finch said that the event was loaded with topics.

“There’s a variety of conversations that took place as a result,” Finch said. “That’s right from having time to be with public section, so there’s time that’s assigned for that, to lots of PD opportunities ranging from Indigenous education to the MEP that exists within school division, that’s the municipal employees pension plan, time to learn from each other. They also had a session on just board member code of conduct, conflict of interest.”

Finch said events like the Spring Assembly are a great opportunity for boards like Sask Rivers who have new trustees.

“For sure and really around the province, there’s a lot of new trustees that joined a year and a half ago,” he said.

In a release board Chair Cher Bloom reflected on presentations from Ministry teams regarding the Provincial Education Plan, noting her understanding of the ongoing, iterative planning involved in addressing areas of improvement across the province, as well as the plan’s timeline extending through 2030.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca