Sask Rivers announces hiring of new Superintendent of Facilities

The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division recently announce the appointment of Derek Blais as the new Superintendent of Facilities.

In a press release, the division said Blais brings more than 11 years of senior-level experience in municipal administration and public infrastructure management, making him “exceptionally well-suited to lead the division’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, sustainable, and student-focused learning environments.”

The division said Blais is a strategic and solutions-oriented leader, known for his collaborative approach and ability to build strong, trusting relationships across departments and stakeholder groups. His professional background includes significant expertise in capital project delivery, operational improvement, energy efficiency programming, and long-term facilities planning.

“We are pleased to welcome Derek Blais to our senior leadership team,” Director of Education Neil Finch said in the release.

“Derek’s broad skill set, leadership experience, and people-first mindset are a natural fit with our division’s commitment to safe, welcoming schools and excellence for every learner. We are confident that his skill set will help us continue to develop and maintain first-choice school facilities that support students, staff, and families across the division.”

Prior to joining Saskatchewan Rivers, Blais held key leadership roles in municipal government in both Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, where he oversaw complex infrastructure initiatives, managed multidisciplinary teams, and ensured compliance with evolving safety and legislative requirements. This work has earned him a strong reputation for both operational excellence and fiscal responsibility.

Blais will step into the role following the retirement of Mike Hurd, who served the division with dedication and expertise for many years. The division said that Hurd’s steady leadership, deep knowledge of facilities management, and thoughtful stewardship of resources have made a lasting impact on Saskatchewan Rivers schools. The Board of Education and division leadership extend heartfelt thanks to Mike for his years of service and wish him the very best in his retirement.

The division asked the community to join them in extending a warm welcome to Blais as he begins this important work with the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, effective Sept. 15.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca