Sask River board approves new three-year PMR plan

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division knows what the future holds for some maintenance projects in the division.

At their regular meeting on Monday the board of education approved their three-year Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plan and budget. The plan covers the years 2027 to 2030.

Director of education Neil Finch said Superintendent of Facilities Derek Blais and his staff continue to do excellent work maintaining buildings in the division. During his report Blais noted that funding in PMR needs to stay at the current ratio.

“We’ve been happy with the PMR funding over time, but in time, if it doesn’t increase, our school division would start to have a tough time keeping up,” Finch said.

“With older infrastructure, it is really valuable,” he added.

PMR plans are set for three years in advance but amendments can be made as projects arise.

Finch described it as the best plan they could put together today, but that might change tomorrow.

The primary focus over the three-year period is roofing and mechanical infrastructure. Projects approved for 2027-2028 include replacing the sprinkler system at Big River High School, boiler replacement at Wild Rose Public School, roofing replacement at WJ Berezowsky, renovation of science rooms at Riverside and roofing replacements at Spruce Home Public School.

The 2029-2029 list includes replacement of windows at Riverside and replacement of boilers at Big River High School.

The 2029-2030 list includes preventative maintenance of the hardwood in the Red Gym at Carlton, roofing replacement at Princess Margaret, replacement of windows at Westview, replacement of furnaces at Ecole Arthur Pechey and replacement of gymnasium inline furnace at Princess Margaret.

The approved list includes many roof replacements in both urban and rural schools in the division over the three years approved.

The deadline for submitting Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plans is May 31.

The projected preventative maintenance budget in 2027-2028 is $4,066,842, in 2028-2029 the budget is $3,979,677 and in 2029-2030 he projected budget is $3,555,500. Each year new projects spring up to keep schools in workable condition.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca