Sask RCMP warns public about scam using fraudulent text messages

On June 29, 2026, Battlefords RCMP received complaints of fraudulent text messages falsely indentifying as the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

The message claims the recipient has an outstanding traffic citation, and they will face prosecution if they do not clink on the fraudulent link to sumbit an online payment. The sender claims false identity as the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

Investigators have noticed messages come from a phone number with the area code “+21”

The public is warned that these messges are not legitimate.

Saskatchewan RCMP advises public not to clink on any links, send any payment, or share personal information with suspicious messages. Sask. RCMP encourages these following steps if you recieve a message from a scammer;

-Keep records of the text message.

-Do not text the scammer.

-Do not send any money or gift cards.

-Block the phone number immediately.

Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate.

If you recieve a suspicious message, or unsure of the legitimacy of a message, or believe you are a victim of fraud, contact your local RCMP at 310-RCMP. You can also report a message you suspect to be fraudulent to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at (Toll free: 1-888-495-8501) or online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm.