Sask RCMP seizes nine firearms and three machetes

Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan RCMP seized nine firearms and three machetes following an investigation into drug trafficking in La Ronge.

They also arrested four people who are facing multiple charges.

On Nov. 27, officers with the Saskatchewan RCMP La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) searched a residence in Sucker River. They found and arrested several occupants inside the residence. They also found and seized roughly 369.5 grams of crack cocaine and nine firearms, including some sawed off 12 gauge shotguns and sawed off .22 caliber rifles.

Police also seized two imitation firearms, three machetes, bear spray, drug paraphernalia and various types of ammunition.

Officers have arrested 33-year-old Leroy Eninew and 32-year-old Marjorie Eninew from Sucker River. Both suspects are charged with different offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and unsafe storage of a firearm.

They both appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Nov. 28

Two male youths from the La Ronge Detachment area have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm, weapons/firearms possession contrary to order.

Further details relating to the two youths cannot be provided as identifying the youth is prohibited under the Youth Criminal Justice Act but both youths appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Nov. 27.