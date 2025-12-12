Sask RCMP lay more charges in Carry the Kettle homicide case

Daily Herald

Saskatchewan RCMP investigators have laid murder charges against a third individual in relation to the February homicides of two men and two women on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

On Dec. 10, police officers with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Indian Head RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation with the assistance of officers from File Hills First Nations Police Service.

RCMP officers arrested a 17-year-old man at the residence. The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tracey Hotomani, Sheldon Quewezance, Shauna Fay and Terry Jack. He is also charged with attempted murder.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

“This investigation didn’t end when the initial charges were laid. For the past 10 months, our investigators have kept working to provide answers to the victims’ families, and to the community of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation,” Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, Senior Investigative Officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Branch, said in a press release.

“Through this ongoing and complex investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP constantly assessed risks to public safety. As the investigation progressed, officers identified a third person involved. After consulting with Crown prosecutors, investigators developed a plan to safely arrest the youth and proceed with charges. This result reflects the commitment of Saskatchewan RCMP officers across the province, whose hard work and expertise kept this case moving forward.”

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred the morning of Feb. 4.

Officers were called to a residence on Carry the kettle Nakod Nation at around 11:15 a.m. following reports of a sudden death at a residence.

Officers immediately responded and found four deceased persons in the residence. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation. They later found and arrested 18-year-old Darrius Racette in Yorkton, in Feb. 18 and a 15-year-old boy on Carry the Kettle.

Racette and the male youth are each charged with first-degree murder, in relation to the deaths of Tracey Hotomani, Sheldon Quewezance, Shauna Fay and Terry Jack.

File Hills First Nations Police Service, Regina Police Services and Saskatchewan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, Historical Case Unit, Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams, Indigenous Policing Services, and local RCMP detachments all assisted with this investigation.