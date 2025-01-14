Sask RCMP charge two after arrest in North Battleford

Saskatchewan RCMP made two arrests after receiving a report of an offender traveling in the area.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers along with the North Battleford Crime Reduction Team – Gang Task Force (CRT-GTF) received a report that an offender with active warrants related to an investigation in Saskatoon was traveling in the area.

RCMP and Police Dog Services (PDS) officers located the aduly male at a business on Railway Ave East in North Battleford. While the inidividual was in the business, officers blocked the suspects vehicle to prevent him from fleeing it.

Upon leaving the busdiness, the individual resisted arrest and fled from officers and climbed onto the roof of an unrelated vehicle. The civilian occupant was safely removed.

Officers attemped to verbally de-escalate the situation, but the individual was uncooperative and remained on the roof of the vehicle.

Officers deployed a 40mm extended ramp impact round and a conducted energy devide concurrently. The individual fled the the vehicle was was arrested.

After being assesed by EMS at the scene, he was transported to hopsital where he was evaluated by medical staff and released back into RCMP custody at the Battelfords detachment.

35-year-old Rolfe Herman of La Loche is charged with one count of possesion for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, one count of possession of prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of resisiting a peace officer and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

A second adult male, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested at a nearby business. 42-year-old Clinton Opekokew from Ile-a-le-Crosse faces charges of possesion for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen propery under $5,000, two counts of posession of a forged document and one count of identity theft.

Both men made their first court appearance on Friday.

