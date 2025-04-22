Sask production company launches new spotlight on province’s musical talent

Daily Herald Staff

Saskatchewan-based production company Skycron plans to shine a spotlight on the province’s musical talent with a new segment called Groundloop.

The seven-minute segments will feature a short interview with the featured musician or band, followed by a performance of their latest song.

Skycron CEO Cory Carlick said the show will expose audiences to new music from top local artists.

“It’s a gas for the artists, and a win for the audience and Saskatchewan,” Carlick said in a press release.

Skycron has partnered with SaskMusic and Moonlight Movies to launch the new show. Groundloop features can be seen on the big screen at Moonlight Movies in Regina, the drive-in theatre in Pilot Butte, and on Skycron’s YouTube channel.

“The artists have a captive audience with people already in a good mood because they’re at the movies, and people at the movies get to hear some awesome music they might not otherwise have been exposed to, so the artists get more fans,” Carlick said. “The big sound and huge speakers never hurt.”

The first edition of Groundloop was released Friday and features Landan Reimer, Kevin Bassendowski, and Rob Caleval of Birthday Cake Trebuchet. In it, band members answer questions about how they got started, and perform their new EP, Kerosene and Plastic.

The segment will play at Moonlight Movies until June 15th, when the next Groundloop segment will start running.