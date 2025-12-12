Sask. Premier Scott Moe names five new ministers, ousts three in cabinet shuffle

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan government announced a year-end shuffle Thursday as it welcomed five newly elected MLAs into the cabinet, including a new minister responsible for public safety.

In a ceremony at Government House, Premier Scott Moe greeted the five first-time ministers and thanked three exiting ministers for their service over the past year.

The changes increase the government’s cabinet size from 16 to 18 members, a move designed to better “balance the workload,” Moe told media following the appointment ceremony.

“We want to continue to bring people into cabinet, but then also have that broader experience across the governing caucus,” he said, adding that the moves are about “building capacity” and “not in any way about competence.”

Who’s in, who’s out?

The three MLAs removed from their cabinet positions are: Travis Keisig (minster of environment), Colleen Young (minister of energy and resources), and Daryl Harrison (minister of agriculture, minister responsible for crop insurance and the Saskatchewan Water Agency). All will continue to serve as legislative committee chairs, the government said.

Joining cabinet for the first time is Chris Beaudry (energy and resources), Darlene Rowden (environment), Kim Gartner (minister of highways), and Sean Wilson (minister of SaskBuilds). All were voted into the Sask. Party government during last fall’s provincial election.

The fifth newly elected MLA to accept a minister’s role is Mike Weger, who takes over Tim McLeod’s responsibilities for policing, corrections and public safety — now called the Ministry of Community Safety. Weger’s duties also include oversight of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, which handles emergency management, including wildfires, on behalf of the government.

McLeod will remain as Minister of Justice and Attorney General in addition to government house leader.

“It was a tremendous workload (to) have multiple files and then to have the workload we saw this past summer,” Moe said in reference to a record-setting wildfire season. “(McLeod) served, I think, extremely confidently in all those files, in a very challenging year.”

Moe said renaming the safety portfolio is meant to better reflect its new focus and direction.

“It won’t simply be about enforcement, but it will be ensuring that our communities are safe,” added the premier.

As part of the cabinet shuffle, David Marit will resume his previous position as minister of agriculture — a role he held from 2018 to 2024 before his appointment as minister of highways, SaskBuilds and the Global Transportation Hub. He replaces Harrison after just over one year on the job.

The holdovers

Those who will principally maintain their portfolios are: Jim Reiter (minister of finance and deputy premier), Everett Hindley (minister of education), Jeremy Cockrill (minister of health), Lori Carr (minister of mental health and additions, seniors and rural and remote health), Terry Jenson (minister of social services), Jeremy Harrison (minister responsible for Crown corporations), and Alana Ross (minister of parks, culture and sport, and minister responsible for the state of women as well as Tourism Saskatchewan).

Some other ministers took on additional roles. Ken Cheveldayoff (minister of advanced education) is now also minister of labour relations, Eric Schmalz (minister of government relations, minister responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs) adds minister of immigration and career training, and Warren Kaeding (minister of trade and export development) also becomes minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

NDP Opposition Leader Carla Beck, responding from a news conference in Saskatoon, said she didn’t think Moe’s choice to leave some ministers in place reflected public opinion on how the province is handling addictions, health care or education.

“I do think we need change,” Beck said, “but I don’t think we’re going to get it from a from a cabinet shuffle.”

— with files from Michael Joel-Hansen, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

lkurz@postmedia.com