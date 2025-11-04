Sask. premier says Carney’s meeting with Chinese president ‘a positive step forward’

Alec Salloum

Regina Leader-Post

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wasn’t expecting Chinese tariffs on canola to be removed this week as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

However, the 40-minute meeting at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit was viewed as encouraging by Moe, who called it “a positive step forward” when he spoke to local media on Friday at the Saskatchewan legislature.

“I think this meeting really does signal — and it is my hope — that we’ll be able to deliver on resetting that relationship from a trade perspective,” Moe said.

Friday’s discussion marked the first time since 2017 that the Chinese president and a Canadian prime minister held an in-person meeting.

“Obviously, we would hope for a removal of all the tariffs that are in place after this meeting,” said Moe. “However, (it’s the) first meeting in eight years. I don’t know that that would be a realistic expectation.”

An official readout from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Through the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Canada relationship is beginning to recover and improve.”

Speaking with reporters, Carney said the sit-down marked “a turning point in the relationship” between Canada and China.

A readout from the office of the prime minister said: “Both leaders directed their officials to move quickly to resolve outstanding trade issues and irritants. They discussed solutions to respective sensitivities regarding issues including agriculture and agri-food products, such as canola, as well as seafood and electric vehicles.”

China imposed 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian canola, peas and pork this August in response to Ottawa following the lead of the United States in 2024, imposing 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs.

While progress is made with China, India and the United States also have imposed tariffs that impact Saskatchewan and Canadian exports.

As it relates to trade with India, Opposition Leader Carla Beck urged Moe to move quickly and call for the elimination “I hope he’s on a plane this weekend, and I hope we have a resolution by Monday,” Beck said Friday, adding that the government should leverage Saskatchewan’s existing trade relationship and infrastructure in India.

“This is one we need to drive at and not leave days, let alone months, before we see the premier in India,” she added.

Moe said his government has already had conversations with India’s high commissioner to Canada.

of the country’s 30 per cent tariffs on pea imports.

As for trade relations between Canada and the U.S., Moe said an advertisement commissioned by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government likely isn’t making things easier. President Donald Trump announced last week he had “terminated” trade talks with Canada due to the ad, which ran on American TV networks and promoted an anti-tariff message.

“I’m not sure that it’s helpful,” Moe said of the ad. “In fact, I don’t think it is helpful.”

— with files from The Canadian Press and Reuters