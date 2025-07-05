Sask Polytech to offer new Digital Marketing Diploma

Saskatchewan Polytechnic recently announced that it will be offering a new Digital Marketing Diploma designed to meet the rising demand for skilled digital marketers. The program will be offered at both the Moose Jaw and Prince Albert campuses this fall.

The two-year diploma, extended to three years with optional paid co-operative education work terms, prepares students for dynamic careers in branding, content creation, social media management, e-commerce, public relations and more. Students can elect to complete three consecutive four-month paid co-op terms, gaining real-world experience and building industry connections before they graduate.

“Digital marketing is no longer a niche skill, it’s a core business function, Kristen Craig, dean for the Faculty of Business and Management said in a release. “This diploma equips students with the full package—from strategy and analytics to hands-on creative execution using tools such as the Adobe Creative Cloud suite.”

The program’s applied curriculum equips students with in-demand digital marketing skills, including website design, search engine optimization, web analytics, online consumer psychology and social media strategy.

Students gain hands-on experience by working on real-world projects for local community organizations—building their portfolios while making a meaningful impact. In the first year, the program lays a strong foundation in foundational business skills, ensuring graduates leave with a comprehensive and well-rounded marketing education.

Sask Polytech’s program has been reviewed and approved by the Canadian Marketing Association. Graduates who complete the diploma and one year of work experience, which can include their co-operative education term or internships, will receive advanced standing toward the Chartered Marketer (CM) designation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Saskatchewan Polytechnic to pave a pathway for future marketing leaders. This is a perfect example of the CMA’s commitment to shaping the next generation of marketing talent,” Natasha Upal, chief membership and learning officer at the CMA said.

“What excites me most is how this collaboration seamlessly connects academic learning with professional practice. Through the CMA, Saskatchewan Polytechnic graduates can continue their professional development and earn the only marketing designation in Canada that sets them apart in the competitive marketing landscape.”

The CM designation is the exclusive designation of a Canadian marketing professional, established by the CMA. The journey to achieve the CM designation has been streamlined with accelerated pathways and expert-designed on-demand courses.

“This partnership with the CMA is a game changer,” Craig added. “It validates the quality of our Digital Marketing diploma and gives our graduates a head start in earning a nationally recognized professional designation.”

The Digital Marketing diploma was created in collaboration with a program advisory committee of 12 industry professionals. These members are appointed for three-year terms and contribute valuable insight to support the ongoing development and delivery of the program.

Digital Marketing is open to both domestic and international students. Students will graduate with a solid foundation in traditional marketing theory, enhanced by cutting-edge digital skills—making them highly competitive in today’s job market.