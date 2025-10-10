Sask Polytech Open House spotlights career training amid rising local interest

Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Prince Albert campus opened its doors Thursday for two Open House sessions that brought future students, instructors, and recruiters together for an afternoon and evening of discovery.

The annual event, held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., invited visitors to explore more than 150 programs across trades, health, technology, and business, while getting an up-close look at classrooms, labs, and shops.

For many attendees, the highlight was the free application fee waiver, offered for most First Qualified/First Admitted programs, and the chance to apply on the spot and save the usual $100 fee.

“The purpose is to showcase all of the excellent programs we have,” said Ben Slowski, manager of strategic enrollment management. “Visitors can talk to instructors who’ve worked in the field, see our hands-on learning spaces, and even apply for free today.”

Slowski said Sask Polytech’s applied learning model remains a major attraction for students across Saskatchewan. The school maintains close ties with employers, ensuring its programs reflect industry needs and prepare graduates for real jobs.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A Sask Polytech instructor from the School of Hospitality and Applied Aesthetics speaks with prospective students about culinary tools and course options during Thursday’s Open House at the Prince Albert campus.

“Our grads are really in demand,” he said. “Because they get such a hands-on experience, they learn the skill that industry is looking for. All our programs are developed with input from industry partners, and that’s what makes them so relevant.”

The institution boasts a 96 per cent graduation rate, and Slowski said that most graduates find work in their chosen fields shortly after finishing their studies. He added that the upcoming respiratory therapy program, set to launch next fall, will help fill a long-standing gap in Saskatchewan’s health care training.

Adapting to changes in international enrollment

Like other post-secondary institutions across Canada, Sask Polytech has been affected by the recent federal tightening of study permit rules and limits on international student numbers.

“The biggest thing that has changed international enrollment has been federal policy changes.” Slowski explained. “Every post-secondary institution in the country has fewer international students now.”

International students typically pay much higher tuition than domestic learners, but Slowski said the focus now is on strengthening domestic enrollment and ensuring it for students across Saskatchewan.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A staff member demonstrates a drone used in Sask Polytech’s Geographic Information Science and Environmental Technology programs as students look on during the Open House at the Prince Albert campus on Oct. 9, 2025.

“We’ve grown our number of applications and enrolled students for the past two years,” he said. “That includes students from Prince Albert, northern Saskatchewan, and even some from out of province.”

Students looking for value and stability

Slowski said the conversations his team hears most often are about value, career outcomes, and stability. Rising living costs and changing job markets mean students are thinking carefully about where their education will lead.

“Students are really interested in return on investment,” he said. “They want to know what the job looks like, how much they’ll earn, and how long it’ll take to pay off loans.”

Energy and optimism on campus

The Open House took place inside the campus gym, where tables and displays showcased technology, trades, and health programs. Visitors moved between stations to speak with instructors and recruitment staff about how each program connects to career opportunities across Saskatchewan.

For many staff and alumni, the event reflected the college’s close-knit atmosphere and its steady role in helping students find practical pathways into the workforce.

“Every conversation today focused on opportunity and career readiness,” Slowski said.

The Open House series continues next week at Sask Polytech’s Moose Jaw and Regina campuses, highlighting the institution’s ongoing focus on hands-on, industry-driven education.