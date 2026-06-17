Sask Polytech graduates celebrate next step in Prince Albert

Saskatchewan Polytechnic graduates from the Prince Albert campus crossed the stage Tuesday with cheers from family and friends, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

The Prince Albert campus convocation was held at the Art Hauser Centre, bringing together graduates from all schools for an afternoon ceremony that included an opening prayer, honour song, greetings from officials and the presentation of awards.

Dr. Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO, told graduates their hands-on education had prepared them to take responsibility in workplaces and communities.

“You are not the leaders of tomorrow,” Rosia said. “You’re being asked already to lead today.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia stands on stage with the ceremonial staff during the Prince Albert campus convocation Tuesday, as drummers and graduates take part in the ceremony at the Art Hauser Centre.

For Cody Risling, a Justice Studies graduate, the day was about achievement and the people who helped him reach it.

“Achievement,” Risling said when asked what convocation meant to him. “I get to watch my friends walk across the stage. We worked really hard at something, and now we get to follow through.”

Risling said he entered the program after following family footsteps into corrections. He plans to begin working in corrections in the fall.

He said the program required dedication, especially when it came to studying, but support from classmates helped him through difficult momets.

“You can make good friends, you build a team, they’ll help you through,” he said.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Cody Risling holds his Saskatchewan Polytechnic parchment folder after the Prince Albert campus convocation Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Risiling said one of the most important lessons form the program was learning how to deal with people in a meaningful way.

“You learn how to have interactions with people,” he said. “You learn how to listen, to listen and not just listen to answer.”

Stacy Billett, a graduate of the Mental Health and Addictions Counselling program, said walking across the stage carried deep personal meaning.

“I did it,” Billett said. “I accomplished something that I doubted myself, and there’s no more doubt in my mind.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Stacy Billett stands in her graduation gown after Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Prince Albert campus convocation Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre, as other graduates and families celebrated in the entrance hall.

Billet said the training may look easy from the outside, but it also requires students to look inward.

“There’s a lot that you have to heal within yourself before moving forward,” she said.

She said she is proud of returning to school after 20 years away, completing the program and still wanting to continue her education. In the future, she hopes to study Indigenous social work.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A Sask Polytech graduate waits with classmates before entering Tuesday’s Prince Albert campus convocation at the Art Hauser Centre.

Her message to others thinking about returning to school was simple.

“If you think you can’t do it, you can do it,” Billett said. “Go get it, it’s your dream goal.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca