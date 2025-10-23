Sask Polytech expands virtual reality learning across programs

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is deepening its use of virtual reality in classrooms, a move that’s transforming how students experience lessons and develop hands-on skills.

Mike Gillespie, the institution’s associate vice-president of learning and teaching, said about 14 programs have already adopted VR technology since the launch of Sask Polytech’s Technology-Enhanced Learning Plan in 2021. The initiative encourages instructors to blend new tools with traditional teaching to create more engaging environments.

“We’ve seen really good feedback from both students and faculty,” Gillespie said. “There’s increased learner engagement, a stronger understanding of content, and access to real-world experiences that might not be possible at scale outside the institution.”

Gillespie said early challenges such as technical barriers and the learning curve for both students and instructors were expected.

“Anytime you incorporate new technology, there’s some adjustment,” he noted. “But overall, the evidence we’ve received over the last couple of years has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Beyond VR, Sask Polytech is exploring other digital approaches like artificial intelligence, gamification, and game-based learning. Gillespie said these tools are becoming increasingly important as technology shapes more areas of the workforce.

“The opportunity for students to use simulations in a safe environment to enhance their learning is only going to expand,” he said.

While enthusiasm is high, Gillespie emphasized that sustainability remains key. The institution is introducing VR gradually rather than through large upfront investments.

“We’ve been thoughtful about how we phase in our investments,” he said. “We don’t want to create a scenario where, a few years from now, we have to refresh everything at once. Our goal is to grow in a sustainable fashion.”

The institution’s focus on immersive learning has already shown results. Earlier this year, nursing students in Regina used VR to study anatomy through 3-D models, giving them a close-up view of the human body without a lab setting. The pilot, which received strong reviews from students, is part of Sask Polytech’s plan to make emerging technology a consistent feature of post-secondary education in Saskatchewan.

“We’re really excited to continue this work,” Gillespe said. Integrating technologies like virtual reality into learning in a way that’s sustainable is an important part of preparing students for the future.”

-with files from Jason Kerr