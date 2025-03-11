Sask Polytech event to encourage people to return as mature students

What is it like to return to school as a mature student?

The Prince Albert Campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic will help to answer this question when it hosts “Return to Learning” on March 18.

Sask Polytech students range in age but are, on average, slightly older than most post-secondary students. Organizers said they wanted to provide prospective older students with an opportunity to check out the campus, while also hearing experiences from staff, faculty, alumni, and current students.

Robynn Hueser, who will attend the Prince Albert event as a panellist, is currently enrolled in her second year in the Carpentry certificate course. Hueser said switching careers in her mid-30s was a big decision, but her mother inspired her to do it. Now, she wants to inspire others to feel confident making the switch as well.

“You’re never too old to dream a new dream… and chase it,” Hueser said. “A dream written down with a date becomes a goal, followed with steps becomes a plan, and put into action makes a dream reality.”

Hueser was a successful, licensed professional nurse (LPN) for twelve years. She worked in long-term care, home care, the operating room, and, most recently, pediatrics.

Soul searching prompted her to consider what she wants to do with the next phase of life, and Hueser says she felt pulled by the trades. After attending a Women in Trades and Technology event at Sask Polytech, she applied to the carpentry program.

“The inspiration for switching careers was winning a $500 gift card. I used the money to buy a tool belt and started to think about changing careers and fixing up my home,” Hueser said.

She explained that her mother also switched careers in her mid-30s which was also an inspiration.

“My mom is the strongest Indigenous woman I know- and a main influence as to why I thought I could make such a 360 career change in my life at this time. I was excited for the change,” she said.

Hueser said she wasn’t anxious about returning to the classroom. She credited strong support services for helping ease the transition.

Her first day of school was right after a night shift working as a nurse but she powered through the day.

“The first day was filled with firsts: campus tour, presentations of all the services available, instructor presentations, and more,” she said. “I remember the buzz. Filing into the cafeteria and waiting in a long line up paying for books at the bookstore. There were some familiar faces from the summer WIIT exploratory course I took, which made the experience more comfortable.”

She said that an event like Returning to Learning is important because she can give advice to students like “you are never too old to rewrite your goals in life.”

“I find that when we stop dreaming, we’re not living,” she said. “Even if it’s a small goal like ‘lose 4 lbs’ or bigger like ‘quit smoking’ ‘eat healthier’ ‘walk more, watch tv less.’ I’ve always loved learning. I find if you stay in the same place too long can get complacent and you stop challenging yourself. If I could challenge myself every day in a new place of work, what better way to spend the rest of my career? I also find having a positive mindset can change your frame of thinking – and make for a better day.”

Hueser encouraged people to go back and learn because of the value of education.

“There is such opportunity to be had in going back to school and – there is no better way to indulge in yourself than learning. Nothing bad will come from it, you’ll grow, you’ll achieve

something you haven’t done before, or build upon old knowledge with new knowledge. The world is our oyster and there’s only going up from here,” Hueser said.

Her goal is to create and own an all-women, all Indigenous construction company.

The Return to Learning event is on March 18 at the Prince Albert Campus beginning at 6 p.m. To register for the event visit the Saskatchewan Polytech website.

Hueser will be one of four panelists for the Prince Albert event.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca