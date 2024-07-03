Sask. Party MLA apologizes for ‘misunderstanding’ related to National Indigenous Peoples Day

“They contacted one of the community organizations and said only sitting government MLAs are bringing greetings to the event and not opposition MLAs.”

Alec Salloum, Regina Leader-Post

Last month during National Indigenous Peoples Day, NDP MLA Betty Nippi-Albright says a government-side MLA’s office tried to prevent her from bringing greetings to a celebration in Saskatoon.

Nippi-Albright, who is Cree and Saulteaux, addressed the incident in a letter sent June 24 to multiple government officials, including Premier Scott Moe, Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris and Saskatchewan Party MLA Lisa Lambert. It stated that someone from Lambert’s office reached out to event planners at the Saskatoon Indian Métis Friendship Centre (SIMFC), allegedly telling them “only government MLAs are allowed to speak” at events like National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“They contacted one of the community organizations and said only sitting government MLAs are bringing greetings to the event and not opposition MLAs,” said Nippi-Albright, Opposition Critic for First Nations and Métis Relations and Truth and Reconciliation, speaking on Thursday.

She did still attend and speak at the event on June 21 after talking to organizers earlier that week.

Lambert, who is Métis, said in an emailed statement last week that she has been “honoured” to take part in past National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations, specifically those in Saskatoon’s Victoria Park and hosted by SIMFC. As a result, Lambert says her constituency office “reached out to SIMFC to inquire about the details for this year’s event and my attendance.”

“In no manner did my office staff intend to suggest that there was an expectation to withdraw any invitations extended to others, including Members of the Opposition,” she said in the statement. “Staff were simply trying to clarify who would be representing the government at the event. I apologize for any misunderstanding that occurred.”

Nippi-Albright said SIMFC reached out almost immediately after Lambert’s office contacted them. The NDP MLA for Saskatoon Centre said, as an Indigenous woman and residential school survivor, it’s important to speak at events like National Indigenous Peoples Day, bringing greetings and showing up for her community.

Historically, she said, there has not been any issue with her participation in such events.

“I’m so grateful for the respect that I have from my community and community organizations. The moment that they got that call, they hung up the phone with that constituency assistant and they contacted my office” said Nippi-Albright, adding that as “the only First Nation female MLA in this province,” she felt the call was “inappropriate.”

Nippi-Albright also said she felt Lambert’s response to the incident was “damage control” and has not heard back from the other people included in the letter.

The SIMFC did not offer comment in response to this incident.

